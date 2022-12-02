 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boardwalk Hall offers curator's tour, free organ recitals for the holidays

On Sept. 8, 2021, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, former Miss Americas visit their old venue, sharing stories and taking a tour of the building's famous organ.

ATLANTIC CITY — People can enjoy a free organ recital starting Monday to Dec. 23 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Visitors can listen to renowned organists play Boardwalk Hall's organs at noon Monday through Friday. The 33,112-pipe Midmer-Losh organ, the world's largest musical instrument, recently had its choir division restored after decades of silence, due to work by the Historic Organ Restoration Committee.

Boardwalk Hall also offers a two-hour Curator's Tour every Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Dec. 28 that teaches visitors about the hall's history and architecture, as well as the organs.

Visitors will be guided through the two organ chambers, get close to the seven manual consoles that are used to control the organs, and meet members of the Historic Organ Restoration Committee, followed by a free organ recital at noon.

Tickets for the Curator's Tour are $10. For more information and to register for the Curator’s Tour, visit boardwalkorgans.org or call 609-402-9584, ext. 700.

