Boarded up windows at Columbia Sportswear anger Atlantic City officials

Many stores at The Walk, elsewhere in the city and the nation boarded up right before the November elections, in case of rioting due to high political tensions. But when rioting didn't occur, they removed the boards.

Tibbitt said a couple of other stores have small areas of boarded windows covering window breaks, but no other store has gone as far as Columbia.

He is working with the city's legal department and other employees to craft an ordinance to prevent stores from boarding up as a theft deterrent, he said.

He also believes Tanger Outlets, as the property owner, should be fined, he said Monday.

"For convenience stores, the law says how much window can be covered. When the cops drive by, they have got to be able to see in," Tibbitt said. "This is completely covered. I'm not buying The Walk isn't responsible. It's their building."

Police reports for The Walk over the past few months show there has been some window smashing and thefts, Tibbitt said.

"They break the little window at the bottom and crawl in," he said.

But there has to be a better way to deal with the problem than boarding up the entire store, Tibbitt said.

