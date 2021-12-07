Board of Elections to redraw wards in Atlantic City, Absecon, Brigantine and Mullica

The Atlantic County Board of Elections will meet next Tuesday to discuss redrawing ward boundary lines in Atlantic City, Absecon, Brigantine and Mullica Township as a result of population changes uncovered in the 2020 Census.
Participating with the four-member board will be clerks from the municipalities, board Chair Lynn Caterson said.
"We take the new population and divide it by the number of wards, and if any ward is 10% more than the number it should have by statute, those ward lines have to be redrawn," Caterson said.
She said no final action will be taken Tuesday, but the meeting will start the process.
In Atlantic City, only the 6th Ward has grown to the point it is now too large, Caterson said. It consists of most of the Chelsea neighborhood south of Albany Avenue, and is a heavily residential area with small businesses on main streets like Ventnor Avenue. It includes the new Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and related developments.
"The reforming may also involve the 5th and the 4th," Caterson said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Paula Rudolph Stryker drives her grandson to the Brighton Avenue School almo…
The 6th is represented by the only Republican on City Council, Jesse Kurtz.
Once the wards are redrawn, voting districts that determine the physical location of where people vote within the wards will have to be changed. Caterson said that will be done by the municipalities.
At the county level, the 2nd and 3rd Districts also must be redrawn due to growth. The 2nd covers parts of Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and all of Longport, Margate, Ventnor, Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. The 3rd covers part of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.
That county redrawing is done by a statewide committee, Caterson said, made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans nominated by county chairs.
Other towns with wards had populations that remained stable enough that no adjustments were necessary. Atlantic County overall remained quite stable in population, according to the 2020 Census, going to 269,534 from the 2010 Census' count of 274,549.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at its offices at the Hamilton Office Center, 5218 Atlantic Ave., 3rd Floor, in Mays Landing. To participate virtually, click on the meeting link at atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections/meetings.asp.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.