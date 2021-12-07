Board of Elections to redraw wards in Atlantic City, Absecon, Brigantine and Mullica

The Atlantic County Board of Elections will meet next Tuesday to discuss redrawing ward boundary lines in Atlantic City, Absecon, Brigantine and Mullica Township as a result of population changes uncovered in the 2020 Census.

Participating with the four-member board will be clerks from the municipalities, board Chair Lynn Caterson said.

"We take the new population and divide it by the number of wards, and if any ward is 10% more than the number it should have by statute, those ward lines have to be redrawn," Caterson said.

She said no final action will be taken Tuesday, but the meeting will start the process.

In Atlantic City, only the 6th Ward has grown to the point it is now too large, Caterson said. It consists of most of the Chelsea neighborhood south of Albany Avenue, and is a heavily residential area with small businesses on main streets like Ventnor Avenue. It includes the new Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and related developments.

"The reforming may also involve the 5th and the 4th," Caterson said.

The 6th is represented by the only Republican on City Council, Jesse Kurtz.