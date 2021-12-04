Board member’s resignation stirs controversy for Ocean City schools

Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
In a letter sent to local media this week, board member Suzanne Morgan outlines allegations against the Board of Education, accusing other members of ignoring members of the public.
She said most are not prepared for meetings, calling it a disservice to the community and a disgrace.
“Our kids deserve better, the community deserves better, the teachers and administrators deserve better, and I deserve better,” Morgan wrote. “And with that, I formally resign from my seat on the board in protest of the unethical behavior and the bullying perpetrated by the Ocean City Board of Education.”
Other members of the board hit back in a response Wednesday, pointing out that Morgan’s resignation came after she lost her reelection bid in November. That meant she would be a member of the board for two more meetings, in November and December.
“She did not attend the November meeting, and instead of attending the December meeting as a board member, she decided to send a letter of ‘resignation’ simultaneously to the board secretary and several media outlets,” reads the letter, signed by most of the current school board members.
Morgan came in seventh in a field of 11 candidates for three seats on the city’s school board in the November election, in a vote in which two incumbents lost their reelection bids.
In her letter, Morgan alleged there is “deep dysfunction and apathy towards the families and children in the district.”
She described most of the other school board members as totally disengaged and ignoring the wishes of the public.
“Yes, there are a few Ocean City board members working hard to do the right thing and speak up for the families and children. They are the board members who have the courage to speak up in meetings, consider their votes, and have had to file ethics charges to defend themselves against a campaign of intimidation,” Morgan said. “The fact that the elected women have had to file ethics charges and fight for their right to vote in the best interest of the kids is extremely shocking to me, and it should be a reason for the public to get more involved.”
In its response, sent through a public relations firm hired by the district, other board members suggested it was Morgan who was disengaged, listing several missed meetings, both public sessions and closed-door meetings they said were held to address Morgan’s allegations.
Board members said the district tried to address the concerns.
“To assert now, as she does in her letter, that conflict exists solely as a result of gender is preposterous and completely unfounded,” the district letter reads.
The board also questioned Morgan’s assertion that members had not read resolutions in advance of meetings, questioning how she would know.
The letter stated that ethics complaints were filed against board President Joe Clark and acting Superintendent Thomas Baruffi, named this year to fill the position vacated by Kathleen Taylor while the district searches for a permanent replacement.
The district letter said the charges against Baruffi have been withdrawn, and three charges against Clark have been dismissed.
“The sole remaining charge claims only an improper use of the Executive Session on September 22, 2021, in order to address, among other issues, the unspecified allegations of wrongdoing made by Ms. Morgan and others. That charge will likely be dismissed as well, but at an unnecessary expense to the district,” the letter reads.
Morgan alleges “the media” has been told not to publish anything about the ethics complaints.
Morgan declined to be interviewed for this story.
“Right now, I think it’s best if I say thank you but no to discussing anything regarding the school board issues at-hand per my attorney’s (advice),” she wrote in an emailed response to a request for comment.
Another board member, Cecillia Gallelli-Keyes, also declined to be interviewed. She said she also filed the ethics charges, along with another woman she did not identify. Morgan said the third participant in filing the ethics complaint was board member Jacqueline McAlister. Gallelli-Keyes said she could only be interviewed in person, and with her attorney present. That interview could not be scheduled by Friday evening. McAlister, who won reelection to the board this year, declined to comment.
Further details were not available from the district, either. A spokesperson for the district said no one would be available to answer questions about the letter, and there was no immediate response Friday to an email outlining questions about the letter and the ethics complaints.
Some elements of the two letters appear to point to a state mandate that students wear masks as a key part of the dispute. Morgan alleges that “the wishes of the community are totally missing from any decisions,” and that state mandates just receive an absent-minded yes. She did not specify which state mandates.
But the district response cited an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy that students wear masks when social distancing was not possible. The mandate has been a hot-button issue this year, in the school board election, at board meetings and at a public forum held in November.
District officials say a survey of community members found strong support for the mandate.
“Just because Ms. Morgan may not agree with that sentiment does not mean we, as board members, did not consider the wishes of our community,” the letter reads. “Perhaps the kind of questions that should be asked is why Ms. Morgan would rather us dismiss the wishes of our community and defy the requirements of Executive Order 251, or why Ms. Morgan voted ‘no’ on random board agenda items when she did attend a meeting, including the Memorandum of Agreement for the new contract with our teachers association.”
Those signing the district letter included board members Clark, Patrick Kane, H. James Bauer, Michael James, Charles Roche, Greg Whelan and Upper Township representatives William Sooy, Fran Newman and William Holmes. It was sent out under the Ocean City School District seal. The names of members Gallelli-Keyes and McAlister were not on the letter.
The district described Morgan’s allegations as a significant distraction, taking up the time of the interim superintendent and impeding the board.
“Nevertheless, we will not be deterred from doing what we were elected and entrusted to do,” the letter reads. “Despite the aforementioned distractions and the many challenges, we have faced in light of the pandemic; this has been a wonderful year. We will continue to guide this district forward, providing the kind of representation you have come to expect and deserve.”
“The board’s silence and inaction on every issue raised is a disgrace and it is time we let them know that their behavior is unacceptable,” Morgan wrote.
