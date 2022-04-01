 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blustery day for Spring into Health outdoor fair in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — It was a windy, cool day, but the Oceanside Family Success Center still attracted participants to an outdoor event Friday afternoon for food, health information and COVID-19 vaccines.

"We wanted to bring people out to give them information and resources about different agencies," said Kia Jones, Oceanside's program supervisor, about the Spring into Health Community Health Day at Atlantic Cape Community College's Atlantic City campus. 

The event was originally set for Brown's Park across the street, but it was necessary to move to Atlantic Cape, organizers said.

Oceanside is a nonprofit that has been operating in the city for six years, she said, and provides free education and job training services at two locations.

Highlights of April programming include in-person GED classes, a spring egg hunt, qigong (tai-chi) classes and a Toddler Butterfly and Caterpillar Time class.

For more information, visit oceanside1fsc.org or oceanside2fsc.org, or call 609-236-8800 or 609-594-4990.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

