Blues star Bonnie Raitt gives shoutout to Funny Farm in Mays Landing

HAMILTON TONWNSHIP — The Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Mays Landing has received recognition from legendary blues performer Bonnie Raitt, the farm posted on its social media accounts Sunday.
On Facebook and Instagram, the shelter expressed gratitude to Raitt for her comments.
"Bonnie, thank you," Funny Farm wrote. "Who knew that 600 animals that for the most part, no one else wanted, could bring so much happiness to people all over the world, including to our friend Bonnie Raitt?"
“The ones [animal videos] that get me the most are the unlikely pairing of friendships of animals,” Raitt, a 10-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, said in the article published in July.
“By the end of it, my oxytocin level was up to the level of what Grateful Dead fans must feel like at the end of the show," Raitt said in the article.
Raitt is a guitarist, singer and songwriter who is best known for her folk, blues, country and pop works. One of her most popular albums, "Nick of Time," earned her three Grammy Awards including Album of the Year in 1990.
"Bonnie, you have a personal invitation to visit the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary for a personal tour with Laurie," the post read, referring to Laurie Zaleski, who owns and operates the animal shelter on her wooded property off Route 40.
The sanctuary cares for various types of animals, including many that are surrendered for reasons of abuse or neglect.
GALLERY: Tito's Block to Block gives Funny Farm in Mizpah a makeover
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 2
American Country star Bonnie Raitt said she loves watching animal videos, shouting out in particular those at Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Mays Landing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.