Blues star Bonnie Raitt gives shout-out to Funny Farm in Mays Landing

HAMILTON TONWNSHIP — The Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Mays Landing received a recognition from legendary blues singer Bonnie Raitt, the farm posted on its social media accounts Sunday.

Through its Facebook and Instagram accounts the shelter expressed gratitude to famous artist for her comments.

"Bonnie, thank you," the Funny Farm posted on Facebook and Instagram. "Who knew that 600 animals that for the most part, no one else wanted, could bring so much happiness to people all over the world, including to our friend Bonnie Raitt?"

In an article by Jon Bream from the Tribune News Service, “How Does Bonnie Raitt Ease The Pain In Fraught Times," Raitt said one of her favorite ways to relax and unwind was by watching animal videos.

“The ones [animal videos] that get me the most are the unlikely pairing of friendships of animals,” Raitt, a 10-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, said in the article published in July.

She cited a morning news report by CBS Sunday Morning with Leslie Stahl, which had a video of animals roaming free and bonding at Funny Farm.

Raitt said in the story that animal videos that feature odd friendships are some of her favorite.

“By the end of it, my oxytocin level was up to the level of what Grateful Dead fans must feel like at the end of the show," Raitt said in the article.

Raitt is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter who is best known for her folk, blues, country, and pop works. One of her most popular albums, "Nick of Time," earned her three Grammy Awards including Album of the Year in 1990.

"Bonnie, you have a personal invitation to visit the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary for a personal tour with Laurie," the post read, referring to Laurie Zaleski, who owns and operates the animal shelter on her wooded property in Mays Landing off Route 40. The sanctuary is frequented by local families with children.

The sanctuary cares for various types of animals including many that are surrendered for reasons of abuse or neglect.