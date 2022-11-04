Bluegrass star Billy Strings books three shows at Hard Rock Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Grammy award-winning bluegrass singer Billy Strings will play three shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in February.

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Strings' shows Feb. 16-18, Live Nation said in a news release.

The Michigan-born Strings, 30, debuted in 2017 and since then has won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards.

He also was named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMA World of Bluegrass, Live Nation said.

Strings is set to release "Me/And/Dad," the first album he recorded with his father, on Nov. 18.

"As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad," Strings said. "I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me."