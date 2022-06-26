Blueberry festival in Hammonton mix of food, fun and patriotism

HAMMONTON — Blueberry season is in full bloom in South Jersey.

The Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with AMI and AtlantiCare, hosted its 36th annual Red, White & Blueberry festival Sunday. People and families from across the Delaware Valley thronged into the area just outside Hammonton High School for an assemblage of patriotism, music and a wide array of blueberry confections made from local produce.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Runfolo said about 10,000 people came through the festival over the course of the day. He estimated that vendors at the festival went through 900 crates, each of which contained 12 pints with 200 blueberries per pint — good for more than 2 million total blueberries sold.

“There is everything blueberry here,” Runfolo said. “There is so much going on at this time, we have something for everyone.”

The lot was lined with rows upon rows of blueberry baked goods, including blueberry crisps, blueberry jelly, blueberry muffins, blueberry pie and even blueberry cannoli — something Runfolo said reflected Hammonton’s Italian American heritage. Other food was available, including summer staples such as hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes and topped french fries. Water ice also was sold, and, of course, it was available in blueberry flavor. Children at the festival could play in a bounce castle and and ride the merry-go-round. The band Stealing Savanah energized the festival with live music.

Sue Totino, who runs her bakery S&S Kitchens, was selling different sorts of blueberry food, including cakes, pies, jam, muffins and a line of gluten-free items. She said her business has been open for about 20 years and that she has been a regular at the festival, having come for the last 15 years.

“We’re glad to promote the blueberry festival, the growers and everything that’s involved with it and hopefully make a couple bucks,” Totino said.

Montana Macrie was selling blueberry sauce, something comparable to cranberry sauce, from her company Blu Tana. She said she comes from a family of blueberry farmers and decided to strike off on her own and start a business. It was her first time at the festival, and she said she was happy to be running her business in the “blueberry capital of the world.”

Helping local businesses

While helping blueberry vendors in particular, the event is designed to help all types of local business. Cheryl Young was at her first blueberry festival and first show ever, selling custom-made embroideries, including, of course, some that were blueberry themed. She said she had previously attended the event as a patron and said she figured her stand would make an impression.

“I’ve always wanted to do it (be a vendor at the blueberry festival) for the past six, seven years because I love to sell and make things, and this year I decided to buckle down and actually do it,” Young said.

Several businesses at the event were pairing their food with a good cause.

Jackie Kincaid was selling blueberry crisp to raise funds for the Hammonton chapter of Soroptimist, an international group that provides education and job-training resources to women and young adults. She said the festival was a great opportunity to support the town and the surrounding area while fundraising for their cause.

The Hammonton Lions Club was out raising money by selling a mix of baked goods homemade by members, including blueberry streusel cookies and blueberry cinnamon rolls, as well as items from Liscio’s Bakery, including blueberry hand pies. The Lions Club helps raise money to for a variety of causes, including the environment, treatment for pediatric cancer and care for juvenile diabetes.

“Anytime we have a chance to get our names out there and make a positive impact, we’re going to be there,” Sam Seitles, a Lions Club member from Hammonton.

The central charitable cause of the day was to honor military veterans. There was a tent near the stage for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 66 Hammonton, and for Last Salute, an organization that helps provide funeral services for late veterans. At about noon, Last Salute held a ceremony that concluded with a cannon fire in honor of local military veterans.

Disabled American Veterans Commander Larry Adair said he was there to help make sure that veterans are “put in a better place today than they were yesterday.”

“We show up here every year and we set our tent up and we’re just trying to get our name out there to people who need help,” Adair said

Hammonton Town Councilperson Jonathan Oliva delivered an address at the festival to accompany the ceremony. He thanked the blueberry farmers, pickers, packers and shippers, as well as local businesses, for their support of the town and its famous produce.

“We cannot say thank you enough for making this event special and for making the Hammonton blueberry something that is coveted all over the United States,” Olivia said.

Oliva was accompanied by Town Councilperson Steven Furgione; Atlantic County Commissioner James Bertino; county Clerk Joseph Giralo; county Surrogate James Curcio; and state Assemblyman Michael Torrissi Jr., R-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden.

Runfolo said he appreciated the support from the town, county and state. He said he considered the Red, White & Blueberry festival an “overwhelming success.”

“It’s Americana at its best,” Runfolo said.

Attendees seemed to be in agreement.

“We should have a lot more of these,” said Lewis Dimattesa, of Clementon, Camden County, who was there with his children and his partner, Stacy Evans. “It brings a lot of people together.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

