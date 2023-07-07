The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will distribute free Jersey Fresh blueberries Monday in Wildwood, Atlantic City and Seaside Heights in celebration of National Blueberry Month.

Blueberries will be available from 1 p.m. while supplies last at the end of East Schellenger Avenue on the Boardwalk in Wildwood, at the end of New York Avenue on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and along the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights.

“This has been a very popular event each of the past two years and we anticipate there will be high demand for delicious and plump Jersey Fresh blueberries,” Assistant Agriculture Secretary Joe Atchison said. “Blueberries are one of the highlights of the growing season here in the Garden State and we look forward to being on the boardwalks again.”

Blueberries were the No. 1 crop in New Jersey in 2022 with a production value of $69 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agriculture Statistics Service. Farmers in the Garden State harvested 34 million pounds of blueberries on 7,300 acres last year.

New Jersey's blueberry season lasts through the end of July, and production can be as high as 250,000-300,000 crates per day in the height of the season.