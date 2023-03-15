UPPER TOWNSHIP — On a blustery March day, Wayne Wilson, of West Deptford, and David Eaton, of Williamstown, bundled up for a treasure hunt on the Strathmere beach.

With a steady wind out of the west blowing out the low tide and a year’s worth of erosion combining to expose spots on the beach that are usually buried in sand and water, they hoped to dig up a sliver of history.

There’s a shipwreck in the nearby inlet, Wilson said. More than a decade ago, a dredge replenishing the beach ran over the wreck, throwing coins from hundreds of years ago onto the beach.

“They dredged the inlet, and either the shipwreck wasn’t exactly where they thought it was, or the dredge wasn’t where it should have been. They pumped hundreds of Spanish silver coins up to that beach,” Wilson said Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of coins were found that year, he said.

Like all good stories of lost treasure, this one sounds more like legend than fact. But there is corroboration, with histories of Strathmere indicating that Spanish reales and doubloons were found in large numbers on the beach after a replenishment project.

Curtis Corson, a Township Committee member for whose family the nearby Corsons Inlet is named, said privateering was common during the American Revolution.

He said his ancestors were removed from the Quaker meeting at that time for taking up arms against the British.

“Privateering was basically legalized piracy,” he said.

The Continental government empowered Patriot ship captains to disrupt British shipping, and in return they could keep what they took, or at least a significant portion of it.

Privateers were part of the defense of the smelting works in Batsto, Corson said, and were involved in other important fights in the Revolution.

“Privateers have an honorable history in South Jersey,” he said.

Both Corson and township engineer Paul Dietrich confirmed the story, that hundreds of coins were found on the beach in the north end of Strathmere.

Corson said the coins were found after the first U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project, which took place in 2009. Dietrich said the treasure fever was at its height in 2012, when people were digging holes five-feet deep in the sand looking for coins.

Almost everyone in the region with a metal detector headed to the beach at that time, Corson said, and he knew of one lifeguard who picked up a Spanish coin from atop the sand.

A possible source was The Fame, an American privateer sunk in 1781, according to details posted online. Corson said he'd heard the Luck and Fortune, another Revolutionary privateer ship, sunk off the Strathmere coast.

Certainty about historic shipwrecks can be tough to come by. The New Jersey Maritime Museum has a database of shipwrecks of the coast that includes close to 5,000 ship names, including dozens sunk near Corsons Inlet. That includes two separate ships named Elizabeth, and a third named the Elizabeth Lee, all grounded on sandbars near the inlet in the late 19th century.

That database includes the Fame, a privateering ship lost in a storm in the winter of 1781, but puts the sinking in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet about nine miles to the north.

Dietrich said it has been years since he’s heard of anyone finding Spanish coins on the Strathmere beach, saying the ones that were brought up have been reburied in later replenishment projects.

With serious erosion in the community, officials are looking forward to the next round of beach building, due later this year.

When that takes place, Corson said, the contractor now has an archeologist to check for historical artifacts.

With a strong wind whipping up sand, and cold temperatures, not many people were out on the beach Wednesday morning, and those interested in a walk could have found a more convenient spot than the north end of Strathmere, where several of the beach entrances have been closed due to erosion.

Besides Eaton and Wilson, the only other person in sight Wednesday was also sweeping the sand with a metal detector a few blocks away, occasionally stopping to sift through some sand.

Spending a morning on other, busier beaches, Eaton said, they could likely count on finding a pocket full of change lost by summer visitors, or possibly a gold wedding ring or other jewelry. He said he has tried to return wedding rings when he finds them, as do many other beachcombers.

But a Spanish doubloon would be a different story, he said.

“The guys who lost them have been gone a long time,” he said.

A single gold doubloon or silver real in good condition can sell for hundreds of dollars today.

Wilson has a love of history, and a history of finds. Last year, Wilson, an electrician, volunteered to help excavate a trench from the Revolutionary War at Red Bank Battlefield Park. There, he found a fragment of leg bone from a Hessian soldier who had been fighting the Continental Army. The remains of 13 soldiers were found.

Wilson did not expect so dramatic a find in Strathmere.

“We’re not going to find anything,” he said. They’d be lucky to come up with a few bottle caps, Wilson said.

But when the tide is extremely low and erosion has revealed long buried jetties, he picks up his metal detector and heads to the beach.

“There could be one of those reales. There are some more out here, without a doubt,” Wilson said.