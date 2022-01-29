Blizzard turns South Jersey into a ghost town

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling outside their windows Saturday morning, as the Blizzard of 2022 devoured the city Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Not one vehicle or person was in sight on Atlantic Avenue in the early hours Saturday, as the National Weather Service confirmed that the Jersey Shore reached blizzard criteria, with wind gusts over 35 mph, visibility a quarter mile or less, and blowing or falling snow for at least three hours.
Atlantic Avenue was plowed to the best of the city's ability, as trucks and emergency vehicles carefully maneuvered through the blowing snow.
Similar scenes played out around Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties Saturday.
Blizzard warnings were issued for the shore counties for the first time since Jan. 3-4, 2018, another storm that saw those along and near the shore record the highest amounts.
The highest totals came east of the Garden State Parkway. Virtually every town from Cape May to Sea Bright got more than a foot of snow.
Store parking lots were madhouses Friday afternoon, as people scurried about Absecon Island …
Atlantic City International Airport, with this storm, set a record for the most January snowfall since at least 1945. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, 33.2 inches of snow had fallen month to date, smashing the old January record of 20.3 inches in 1987.
Farther inland managed high totals as well. Estell Manor, Mays Landing and the Goshen section of Middle Township each came in at over a foot. The lowest totals in South Jersey were near the New Jersey Turnpike, with 4.4 inches in Pennsville, Salem County.
The storm was a powerhouse, with air pressure equivalent to a Category 1 or 2 hurricane. The region was close enough to the center of the low-pressure system to receive the high precipitation but far enough away from its counterclockwise spin to have a colder, northerly wind, as opposed to a milder, easterly wind.
Coastal flooding came as the snow was heaviest. Minor flood stage was seen up and down the coast, with 2.2 feet of storm surge in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City fire Chief Scott Evans told The Press of Atlantic City in a morning livestream that the roads were treacherous as a result of the tidewaters and the heavy snow. Temperatures fell from the 20s into the teens as the day went on, with wind chills in the single digits.
Atlantic and Cape May county officials reported minimal power outages Saturday.
MILLVILLE — Police camera footage released Thursday shows the moments before an officer fata…
Many businesses on Atlantic Avenue had their chain gates down and neon lights off as mostly all businesses were closed Saturday morning due to the storm.
Only two businesses were open by Saturday morning at Atlantic and Indiana avenues — Gem Liquor Store and The Playground.
Dharam Patel, owner of Gem Liquor Store, came to open up shop from his home in Egg Harbor Township via the Atlantic City Expressway.
"I opened up a little later for my regular customers because everything is closed," said Patel, who came to his shop after 9 a.m. "If people see me clearing snow, they know I'm open, and they enter."
Patel, who had to stay inside to watch his store, allowed neighbors to shovel the snow outside the store and offered them something as a way of thanking them for the help.
"I like helping everyone out," said Patel. "If I clear my corner, then the person next door will."
DOWNE TOWNSHIP — There are no neon lights, no boardwalk, and amusements include the constant…
Pule Desilve walked from his home in the city to The Playground, an adult entertainment store, just in time for his 11 a.m. shift.
"It took me longer than usual," Desilve said.
Desilve said his coworker started shoveling throughout the night shift, so the snow outside the store wouldn't accumulate, since his boss did not want to close Saturday.
"Saturday is our busy day, so maybe we'll be busy. You never know," Desilve said as he threw down blue salt on the freshly shoveled sidewalk he's been maintaining.
As the day went by, cars trickled down the roads and stopped at the nearby stores to pick up their goods.
Since most of the sidewalks on Atlantic Avenue were unwalkable, a few brave souls walked on the side of the snow-covered street, trying not to slip and fall, while carrying brown paper bags filled with food or booze tightly to their chests.
WILDWOOD CREST — With more snow in the forecast, and weeks to wait until the groundhog predi…
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority extended free emergency parking at the Wave garage at Mississippi and Fairmount avenues for all Atlantic City residents and visitors through 6 p.m. Monday.
Parking will be permitted on the second floor of the garage. Parking personnel will be on duty, and parking will be validated at the exit upon departure.
Cape May County officials at 2 p.m. reported no major issues from the storm, when snow began to taper off. They estimated 12 to 16 inches countywide. All major roads were open, but they reminded the public to stay off the roads if necessary to allow crews to work throughout the day.
Stafford Township residents were ready to lend a helping hand to their neighbors Saturday afternoon.
Julie Long was shoveling her Manahawkin driveway by herself when she was surprised by a simple act of kindness from a stranger.
“A nice man in a red pickup truck saw me digging out my driveway and decided to plow the snow out of the way for me. Whoever he may be, he is awesome and made my day,” Long said.
DEAL — The weekend storm that brought rain and snow to much of New Jersey also caused signif…
At the Wawa in the Ocean Acres section of the township, employee Amy Kazuba was hard at work taking care of the essential workers stopping in. Kazuba noted that most of the customers were plow operators in need of a hot cup of coffee or a sandwich to get them through the day.
“I like being here for everyone. Since we’re the only place open, it’s nice to help out,” Kazuba said. “But it was not fun leaving the house in all the snow.”
Luckily, Kazuba said, the streets were not as bad as the last time it snowed, and she was able to get to work safely.
As plows cleared the streets, one briefly got stuck attempting to maneuver up a steep hill on one street in Ocean Acres. A front end loader had to push the plow for it to straighten out and back up down the hill. The other end of the street remained covered in a blanket of snow.
Emma Desiderio contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.