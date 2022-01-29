Blizzard turns South Jersey into a ghost town

Only two businesses were open by Saturday morning at Atlantic and Indiana avenues — Gem Liquor Store and The Playground.

Dharam Patel, owner of Gem Liquor Store, came to open up shop from his home in Egg Harbor Township via the Atlantic City Expressway.

"I opened up a little later for my regular customers because everything is closed," said Patel, who came to his shop after 9 a.m. "If people see me clearing snow, they know I'm open, and they enter."

Patel, who had to stay inside to watch his store, allowed neighbors to shovel the snow outside the store and offered them something as a way of thanking them for the help.

"I like helping everyone out," said Patel. "If I clear my corner, then the person next door will."

Pule Desilve walked from his home in the city to The Playground, an adult entertainment store, just in time for his 11 a.m. shift.

"It took me longer than usual," Desilve said.

Desilve said his coworker started shoveling throughout the night shift, so the snow outside the store wouldn't accumulate, since his boss did not want to close Saturday.