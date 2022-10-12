 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blink-182 schedules show in Atlantic City in 2023

The legendary pop-punk group is getting the band back together. The group announced on Twitter that Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker will be hitting the road for the first time in almost 10 years. They will also release a new song this coming Friday, titled, “Edging”. The song is special since it's the first time the three have been in the studio together to record in a decade. After DeLonge left the band in 2015, guitarist Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio filled in for him.

ATLANTIC CITY — Pop-punk band Blink-182, which has reunited with founding member Tom DeLonge, will visit the resort next year as part of an upcoming tour.

A list of shows posted to the band's social media accounts Tuesday included a stop in Atlantic City.

More information about the concert should be forthcoming, Live Nation spokesperson Ike Richman said Wednesday.

The band on Tuesday announced DeLonge's return, as well as a new album, tour and single that comes out Friday.

Blink became a popular act with teens and young adults in the late 1990s and early 2000s for songs including "All the Small Things" and "Adam's Song."

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus Reunite for Worldwide Tour, New Music

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are reuniting as Blink-182 for the first time since 2015 for a new international tour. The band is also dropping a new song on Friday, titled "Edging," which marks the first time the trio has been in the studio together in a decade. The international tour will feature openers Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia, The ...

Bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker have been without DeLonge, the band's vocalist and guitarist, for almost a decade after he left in 2015. DeLonge instead focused on his other band, Angels & Airwaves, which he founded after Blink's breakup in 2005.

Since DeLonge's departure, Matt Skiba, also of the band Alkaline Trio, has been with Blink, providing vocals and guitar on the band's last two albums, "California" and "Nine."

Blink has played Atlantic City in the past decade, including at the Warped Tour on the beach in 2019.

The band also was set to play on the city's beach in 2016, but that show was canceled due to the threat of a coastal storm.

