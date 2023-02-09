Philadelphia-area children of the ’70s likely remember the Flyers winning the first of their back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1974, and the hysteria that ensued.

That euphoric feeling of city pride relived itself in 1980, when the Phillies won the World Series, and three years later when the 76ers won the NBA Championship. Famed football coach Dick Vermeil got the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 1981, losing to the Oakland Raiders, but it seemed like only a matter of time before the birds soon joined their pro-sports brethren in another Philly championship and a parade down Broad Street.

A painstaking 24 years later, the Eagles returned to the Super Bowl in one of then-coach Andy Reid’s five shots at a National Conference title. The long wait resulted in a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in February 2005.

Mercifully, and with most of those Cup-years kids now well into their 50s and grandparents in many cases, the Eagles finally won the Super Bowl in 2018, shedding the stigma as the only NFC East team not to have done so up until then, and avenging the 2005 loss by beating Patriots 41-33, with Brady still under center.

This NFL season, the Eagles are 16-3 and poised for their second Super Bowl in five years, which has the city and its environs in a glorious uproar. Kickoff to Super Bowl LVII is 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, and pits the Eagles against their former coach, Reid, whose Kansas City Chiefs are also 16-3.

Besides the funny commercials or Rihanna entertaining at halftime, and besides the sidebar of the Eagles taking on their former and future NFL Hall of Fame coach, there are many reasons that even the casual football fan might take an interest in this game.

The Eagles return only seven starters from that 2018 Super Bowl-winning team, and are under the guidance of a young and largely unheard-of second-year head coach in Nick Sirianni. Despite that, they have gelled together as a dominant team in ways that many thought they would not so soon after Sirianni took the reins. Before he did, one of Sirianni’s prior jobs was as wide-receivers coach of the Kansas City Chiefs – a job he was tactfully relieved of in 2013 when Reid became the Chiefs’ head coach and brought over his receivers coach from Philadelphia.

One of the Chiefs’ best weapons is running back Isiah Pacheco, who is a Vineland High School graduate. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce are brothers playing against each other in the Super Bowl, which has never happened before in history. Eagles linebackers Shaun Bradley and Haason Reddick are both products of South Jersey and Temple University’s football team in Philadelphia, the latter an All-Pro selection this season.

The storylines and reasons for watching this year’s Big Game seem endless, leaving just one question unanswered: Where should I watch it? Here are a few suggestions.

In the casinos

Along with lighting up its giant roof ball in Eagles green, Ocean Casino Resort is showing its team support with food and drink specials throughout the property. Ocean’s Balcony Bar offers private-table reservations that include game-day snacks, beer buckets and swag in a VIP environment. Tables are $300 and accommodate two to four people. Ocean’s Topgolf Swing Suite is open to the public for viewing, or a semi-private bay can be reserved with game day-munchies, beer buckets and swag for $500 per suite, each of which can accommodate up to eight people. Ocean’s Villain & Saint is hosting a viewing party starting at 4 p.m., with beer bucket and wing specials happening all evening. The Gallery Bar, Book & Games is a 12,000 square-foot venue at Ocean with a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, and 140 feet of LED wall for viewing all the game action. Ocean is also offering room specials, chances for cash prizes, tickets to the Aaron Lewis concert at Ocean's Ovation Hall on April 21, and more. Visit TheOceanAC.com.

The Gallery is one of nine sportsbooks in A.C. where fans can place wagers on the Big Game as well as other sports. The other sportsbooks include the DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts Casino Hotel, which boasts a ultra-high definition LED video wall, 18 betting kiosks, VIP seating areas, and food and drink options (ResortsAC.com); FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City, featuring two large video walls, multiple kiosks, a curated food-and-beverage menu with pub-style fare, and an iPourIt self-pour beverage dispenser beer wall (BallysAC.com); Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah's Resort with high- resolution TVs, extra plush seating, food service by AC Burger Company, and two Fan Caves than can each accommodate up to 10 guests (Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC); BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, offering an exceptional selection of craft beers and cocktails (Borgata.MGMResorts.com); Golden Nugget’s Sportsbook with more than 50 TVs and video walls (GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City); Hard Rock Sportsbook featuring 60 high-def TVs (HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com); Caesars Sportsbook at Wild Wild West, offering more than 15,000 square feet of space, five Fan Caves for private service, and food provided by Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint (Caesars.com/Caesars-AC); Caesars Sportsbook at Tropicana Atlantic City, featuring 180 seats and located across from famed sports bar Chickie’s and Pete’s, which is offering game-day packages with guaranteed seating and an all-you-can-eat buffet at all of its locations (ChickiesAndPetes.com/BigGame).

Gin Rickey’s in the Quarter at Tropicana is offering a $49 “bottomless experience,” which includes a tailgate buffet of St. Louis ribs, chicken wings, pulled pork, corn dogs, desserts, and bottomless mugs of a choice between 12 premium draft beers (GinRickeys.com).

The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s is hosting what it hails as “the ultimate pre-game tailgate party,” with a live performance by country-music star Chris Janson, and drink and food specials starting at 3 p.m. Get your game vibe on with a party that takes place around a 3,500 square-foot pool in a multi-level club with a tropical motif. (ThePoolAfterDark.com).

Elsewhere in A.C.

The 31st annual Chief Arthur Brown Superbowl Party will be hosted by Dock’s Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Avenue in A.C., starting 2 p.m. Sunday. A $20 ticket, available at the door, gets guests a buffet, a mug of beer with $1 beverage refills, and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the Brown Family Scholarship Foundation, which to date has awarded more than $320,000 in scholarships and financial aid to South Jersey residents. (DocksOysterHouse.com)

The Ducktown Tavern, located at 2400 Atlantic Ave., is a favorite local haunt among sports fans that is taking reservations for its annual Super Bowl Bash, where guests can win prizes and enjoy a bevy of food and drink specials. (DucktownTavern.com)

On the Mainland

The world-famous Anchorage Tavern is a staple of the South Jersey area and a fun hangout for football all season long, as are its neighbors Charlie's Bar and Gregory's Bar. Each is within easy walking distance of one another, if bar-hopping during the Big Game is a consideration, and all promising plenty of game-day specials. The Anchorage is at 823 Bay Ave., Charlie's is at 800 Shore Road, and Gregory's is at 900 Shore Road, all in Somers Point. (AnchorageTavernRestaurant.com, GregorysBar.com, CharliesBar.com)

Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grille in Galloway features four large flatscreens facing each side of the bar, so patrons are always in prime view of all the action. It also has several other hi-defs placed strategically around the room, and an impressive array of local craft beers, killer wings and other tasty food options available at all times. Tailgaters is located at 337 W. White Horse Pike in Galloway. (TailgatersNJ.com)

Brigantine

The Cove in Brigantine has food-and-drink specials on tap for the Big Game, including Tito's and Skyy vodka drinks, buckets of beers at five for $15 for domestics or imports five for $18.50 for imports, and other specials. The Cove features 26 beers on tap, a creative drink list, and sushi specials from its seafood-centric menu. Its main bar is surrounded by 17 hi-def flat screens, and its Key West Room has three large-screen TVs with booths and high-top seating. (TheCoveBrig.com)

Cape May County

Hemingway’s at the Grand Hotel in Cape May is hosting a Super Bowl Party in a bar area that features six large flatscreens and a huge, 10-foot big screen that will make guests feel like they are on the 50-yard-line in Arizona. The Grand Hotel is offering room rates at $109, and weekend-long rates that include staying over Sunday night for free. Hemingway’s is inside the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave. in Cape May. (GrandHotelCapeMay.com)

Cumberland County

Every seat is the best seat in the house at Sidelines Sports Bar in Millville, with 23 flat-screens surrounding a spacious bar and with 17 beers on tap, and an extended menu of reasonably priced pub fare, appetizers and entrees. Drink specials include $4.50 for 22-ounce Miller Lite drafts, 16-ounce Miller Lite aluminum pints or Vizzy flavored seltzers. It also offers the “Philly Special” for $5.50, which Jose Cuervo tequila, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice and a splash of club soda. Sidelines is located 2 South Sharp Street in Millville. (SidelinesInMillville.com)