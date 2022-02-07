 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blee to lead Atlantic and Cape May Vicinage
Blee to lead Atlantic and Cape May Vicinage

Township Solicitor Michael Blee reads the itinerary during the public portion of the meeting. Monday September 13 2010 Special Galloway Township Council meeting for officials to question Jill Gougher on the secret hush payments to retired police captains. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto) Ben Fogletto

TRENTON — Superior Court Judge Michael Blee will lead the Atlantic and Cape May Vicinage starting March 1, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Monday.

Blee will replace head Judge Julio Mendez, who is retiring, ending a 20-year career on the Superior Court bench, 10 of which were served as assignment judge.

“From his leadership in municipal court reform, to his efforts to connect recovery court graduates with jobs, and so much more, Judge Mendez leaves a legacy of innovation in pursuit of justice,” Rabner said in a statement. “The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will remain in capable hands under the leadership of Judge Blee, a talented and fair-minded jurist with a wide range of legal experience.” 

Blee has previously held a private practice for 24 years, Rabner said.

Blee first joined the vicinage a decade ago, serving over three years in its family division before he was appointed to the criminal division in 2015. He was also a municipal judge for eight months, Rabner said.

“I am grateful to Chief Justice Rabner for his confidence in my ability to lead this vicinage," Blee said in a statement. "I’m very excited about this new challenge of continuing the exemplary work of Judge Mendez."

Throughout his career, Blee also served in various prosecutor roles for South Jersey communities, including Brigantine, Northfield and Absecon. He was also labor relations counsel for Egg Harbor Township, Rabner said.

