Blee to lead Atlantic and Cape May Vicinage

TRENTON — Superior Court Judge Michael Blee will lead the Atlantic and Cape May Vicinage starting March 1, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Monday.

Blee will replace head Judge Julio Mendez, who is retiring, ending a 20-year career on the Superior Court bench, 10 of which were served as assignment judge.

“From his leadership in municipal court reform, to his efforts to connect recovery court graduates with jobs, and so much more, Judge Mendez leaves a legacy of innovation in pursuit of justice,” Rabner said in a statement. “The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will remain in capable hands under the leadership of Judge Blee, a talented and fair-minded jurist with a wide range of legal experience.”

Blee has previously held a private practice for 24 years, Rabner said.

Blee first joined the vicinage a decade ago, serving over three years in its family division before he was appointed to the criminal division in 2015. He was also a municipal judge for eight months, Rabner said.