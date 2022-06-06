Blaze engulfs Port Republic home

PORT REPUBLIC — A fire Monday afternoon destroyed a Port Republic home and torched many items inside, the Port Republic Volunteer Fire Company said.
The first call of a fire in the 200 block of Main Street was received around 12:30 p.m. The first units on scene found a heavily involved fire on the home's front porch and living room progressing upstairs, the fire department said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
The fire's cause remains under investigation by the New Jersey Fire Division, the fire department said.
The fire department responded with two engines and a tanker and was given aid from Oceanville, Germania, Bayview, Pomona, New Gretna and USAF.
