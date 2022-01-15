Blatstein says he takes his time for "transformational redevelopment"

ATLANTIC CITY — Bart Blatstein, the owner of the Showboat hotel and other sites in the resort, is aware some critics think he is moving too slow in redeveloping the properties he owns in the city.

"What we do is transformational development," Blatstein said at the groundbreaking Wednesday for a water park next to the Showboat. "We put in place a plan ... to patiently bring it about."

Some, however, might say the groundbreaking was premature.

Blatstein is counting on the sale of up to $97 million in tax-exempt municipal bonds handled by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority to fund the construction, but they have not yet sold.

"My understanding is they are going out to market within the next couple of weeks," said Improvement Authority Executive Director John Lamey at Thursday's board meeting.

One board member asked Lamey Thursday whether the groundbreaking was real or "just a publicity stunt."

"It's real," Lamey said, but acknowledged the bonds still haven't hit the market.

"As you are aware, we engaged Citigroup and they're working to ... put together a deal that would sell," Lamey said.