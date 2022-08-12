Blake Shelton first headliner announced for Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Country singer Blake Shelton is the first headliner announced for next year's Barefoot Country Music Festival on the city's beach.
Shelton, 46, has racked up several Grammy awards and has a list of hits, including "Honey Bee," "Sangria" and "Sure Be Cool If You Did."
Over his career, Shelton has released 12 studio albums, starting with his self-titled record released in 2001.
Tickets for next year's festival are already on sale.
Shelton isn't a stranger to filling a Jersey Shore beach.
The singer performed on the Atlantic City beach in 2014 to a crowd of thousands.
Outside of music, Shelton is famously known for being a judge on NBC's hit reality singing show "The Voice," manning the far-right judge's chair since the show first aired in 2011.
