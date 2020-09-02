ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are taking proactive steps to both support the Black Lives Matter movement and prevent further disruptions from a planned protest later this week.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. and city officials announced a community event for 2:30 p.m. Friday where local artists will paint "Black Lives Matter" on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of the Civil Rights Garden. The city's event will run counter to a 1 p.m. rally that same day in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, where organizer and local activist Steve Young has said he intends to paint the Boardwalk with BLM, a move that would violate local laws.
Young has organized three rallies this year, only one of which was without incident. A May demonstration ended with looting and vandalism, while another in July resulted in Young and six others being arrested after they intentionally blocked entrance into the city from the Atlantic City Expressway.
Small, during a news conference Wednesday at the Civil Rights Garden, said the city was "not going to tolerate the embarrassing behavior any longer."
"I want to assure the business community that anything that happens on Friday, you will be protected. To the residents, you will be protected as well," the mayor said.
Small said he wanted to "extend an olive branch" to Young and invited him to participate Friday.
Young did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
The mayor said the city wanted to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement because "what's going on in this country is sickening." Small said the city needed to "take action," and the community event and painting of Black Lives Matter was the way to do that.
"As a Black man, I'm offended. I'm appalled," Small said of the violence and civil unrest happening all over the country. "We truly believe that all lives matter, but for all lives to matter, Black lives have to matter as well."
NAACP Atlantic City chapter President and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said it was unfortunate that in 2020 people were still "fighting for civil rights, basic human rights and have to even make the statement that Black lives matter."
"The mayor's vision is correct — Black lives must matter, and we must say it," Shabazz said.
Bishop Robert F. Hargrove II, president of the Fellowship of Churches in the Atlantic City area, said the membership would be out in "big numbers" Friday.
"We're in 100% support of this mayor and his administration on this historical moment of putting Atlantic City, again, on the map of doing something big," Hargrove said.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is also lending support to the Black Lives Matter movement by displaying the mantra on the electronic billboards on the Atlantic City Convention Center and The Wave parking garage, both of which will be visible to anyone entering the city from the expressway.
City Council voted last week to begin the process of removing Young, 60, from his seat on the Citizens Advisory Board and his position as chairman of the Planning Board. The vote comes in the wake of Young’s arrest during a protest he organized in July aiming to "shut the city down."
Friday’s protest, Young has said, is slated to include a visit from Terrence Floyd, brother of George, whose May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody led to Black Lives Matter protests and social unrest taking hold all across the country.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Patrick Jeanty Jr., 30, of Atlantic City, records a conversation between himself and counterprotesters. ‘As long as there’s no violence, I’m in support of what’s going on,’ Jeanty said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Shawnique Hudson, a resident of Atlantic City , formerly of West Virginia.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Steve Young leads a protest against police violence July 4 in Atlantic City, which ended with him arrested after attempting to block the entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Michelle Grimaldi, left, of Atlantic City, was one of two counterprotesters early in the demonstration. ‘I think anybody who tries to defund the Police Department is asking for trouble,’ Grimaldi said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Steve Young, center right, and six other people are arrested Saturday at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway by police after two and a half hours of protest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. (l-r) Evette Kaplan and her daughter Kiyanna Robinson, 14, both of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
A July 4 protest in Atlantic City ended with police arresting seven men accused of seeking to block traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
A protester, right, salutes as Steve Young, second from left, talks about how the city and casinos should help the Black community Saturday outside the Atlantic City Public Safety Building.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070520_nws_acprotest
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
