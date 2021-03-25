'Black Lives Matter' road mural a hazard, city to spend $36,000 to remove it

"We have to get that street open because the summer season is coming," Shabazz said. "Many of my constituents have raised concerns about the street being open."

Shabazz said the city had no choice but to go out to bid for the project.

"We wish we could have done it in house," he said. "We don't have another choice."

Shabazz said he would be in favor of moving the mural to another spot.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said after the paint was done, the Police Department knew they had an issue.

"We tried to work through the issue with the Department of Transportation. … The street was too big to make a one-way,” Small said. “It was an oversight on our part, and when we realized it, we fixed it. The words 'Black Lives Matter' will still be on the street."

City Public Works Director Paul Jerkins could not provide information on how much money was spent to create the road mural but said much of the paint was donated.

Jerkins said the type of paint used cannot be painted over, because the existing paint will bleed through anything used to cover it.