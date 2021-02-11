Black Lives Matter movement remembered in history as ‘awakening the nation’

Atlantic City police, NAACP praise attorney general's use-of-force policy changes ATLANTIC CITY — For the first time in two decades, the state attorney general last month upd…

But while it’s easy to say the Black Lives Matter movement will become a milestone in history, some see the protests last year as merely the latest milestone in a historic fight to end racial inequality. Since justice hasn’t been attained, they say, the fight continues.

“We didn’t see this in the 1960s. We didn’t see this in the 1920s. We didn’t see this at the turn of the century,” Patricia Reid-Merritt, professor of Africana studies and social work at Stockton University, said of the latest protest. “It was everybody. It was white, it was Black, it was young, it was old … it was everybody, and that’s what people will talk about.”

How will the BLM movement, and this historic time, be remembered? And what impact will it have moving forward?

“Even though it is a contemporary movement, it is rooted in historical movements,” said Kaleem Shabazz, an Atlantic City councilman and president of the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP.

One correlation Shabazz made was to the Black Panther movement in the 1960s that was started by young people concerned about police brutality.

