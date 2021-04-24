Black Lives Matter exhibit in Atlantic City showcases 400 years of injustice and empowerment

ATLANTIC CITY — “Learn from the past, live in the present, and look to the future” is the catchphrase Ralph E. Hunter Sr. coined for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey 19 years ago.
He said it remains the “footprint” of his nonprofit and his passion.
“I want people to appreciate the life and struggle of African Americans,” said Hunter. “I want people to come reflect on our beginning, middle and end.”
The new Black Lives Matter exhibit at the African American Heritage Museum at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City highlights 400 years of injustices faced by the Black community and how that was a precursor to today’s movement.
“When you hone in on Black issues, they connect to everything that has happened in the past,” said Kenneth Naylor, one of the interns at the museum. “The Black Lives Matter movement is the reaction to everything going on — from how Black people are educated, the negative images of Black people being portrayed and redistribution of wealth.”
Hunter reflected on how the museum has been “great to highlight what is happening in the world.”
“As a Black man, I understand the importance of the legal system,” said Hunter. “Once they put their knee to the ground on someone’s neck as the world watches, especially Atlantic City, people can understand the importance of getting a fair trial.”
Hunter was referring to the police killing of George Floyd, which touched off a summer of social justice protests last year.
In light of Tuesday’s conviction of Floyd’s killer, former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, Hunter reflected on the relief he felt after hearing the verdict while driving toward Tanger Outlets The Walk, where protests turned to rioting days after Floyd’s death last May.
“I’ll never forget where I was when the verdict happened,” said Hunter. “I had the pleasure of turning left onto Arctic Avenue to see no stores were broken into, nobody was rioting. The decision brought peace.”
A giant “Black Museums Matter” banner greets visitors as they approach the museum.
Most of the paintings in the BLM exhibit were created by two local artists, Melvin Lee Smith and John Morris, along with other local artists who imbued the emotions they felt as a result of the BLM movement into their art.
Featured pieces in the BLM exhibit by Morris include portraits of two unarmed black citizens who were killed by police: Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13, 2020.
Other featured pieces include portraits of Black leaders such as former President Barack Obama, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The exhibition also features Smith’s black-and-white oil paintings of police brutality in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963.
Hunter said he wants people to feel the history and emotions of the Black community through the exhibit.
“I want people to feel the energy of these three artists in their paintings,” said Hunter. “I want people to understand that George Floyd, although he’s not here, he’s paved the way for the Black community to have a chance to be heard in the judicial system in a way we haven’t been heard before. America is changing.”
The BLM exhibit at the African American Heritage Museum can be seen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit aahmsnj.org.
