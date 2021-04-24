Black Lives Matter exhibit in Atlantic City showcases 400 years of injustice and empowerment

ATLANTIC CITY — “Learn from the past, live in the present, and look to the future” is the catchphrase Ralph E. Hunter Sr. coined for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey 19 years ago.

He said it remains the “footprint” of his nonprofit and his passion.

“I want people to appreciate the life and struggle of African Americans,” said Hunter. “I want people to come reflect on our beginning, middle and end.”

The new Black Lives Matter exhibit at the African American Heritage Museum at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City highlights 400 years of injustices faced by the Black community and how that was a precursor to today’s movement.

“When you hone in on Black issues, they connect to everything that has happened in the past,” said Kenneth Naylor, one of the interns at the museum. “The Black Lives Matter movement is the reaction to everything going on — from how Black people are educated, the negative images of Black people being portrayed and redistribution of wealth.”

Hunter reflected on how the museum has been “great to highlight what is happening in the world.”