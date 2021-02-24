Black History Month brings more attention and work for Atlantic City's African American museum

“We want to do more and more of the virtual exhibits,” said Hunter, who added virtually as many as 30 schools can participate simultaneously. “A virtual museum is put together in a package based on a budget. We are working on more virtual museum packages.”

Last year’s racial unrest in the country has led more people to pay attention to the museum and to want to learn more about the Black experience in this country.

AtlantiCare has donated to the museum in the past and intends to do so this year, Hunter said.

Representatives from Cooper Levenson Attorneys at Law, who have an office in the resort, came in person to the museum last year, but this year, Hunter will meet with them virtually Sunday.

Hunter held a virtual meeting Saturday with four school districts at once, including Millville and Bridgeton.

For the first time in its 17-year history, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa made a $1,000 donation to the museum, which has locations inside the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and in Buena Vista Township. The Atlantic City location is the only one accepting visitors currently. Buena Vista is closed.