Black History Month brings more attention and work for Atlantic City's African American museum

ATLANTIC CITY — For Ralph E. Hunter Sr., the president of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Black History Month resembles the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament.
The entire year builds toward an event that requires a great deal more work but also brings with it more attention and more reward.
“February is our big month for attention, press attention and donation generation. When COVID hit, it really knocked us for a loop,” said Dave Pinto, vice president of the museum’s board of directors. “Clearly, February is the month. We try to make the most of it. It is when we are celebrating our anniversary.”
The highlight of the museum’s annual schedule is Black History Month and the museum’s birthday celebration, Pinto said.
“It makes January and February extremely busy, especially for Ralph,” Pinto said.
Hunter usually spends February visiting schools in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey with a traveling version of the African American Museum and talks about Black history.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunter has not visited schools this February, but the past eight months were spent creating packages such as the “A Time For Change” virtual museum tour and fundraiser. For the museum’s 19th anniversary Thursday, for a $25 donation, interested parties will receive a Zoom link and learn about the museum from 7 to 8 p.m.
“We want to do more and more of the virtual exhibits,” said Hunter, who added virtually as many as 30 schools can participate simultaneously. “A virtual museum is put together in a package based on a budget. We are working on more virtual museum packages.”
Last year’s racial unrest in the country has led more people to pay attention to the museum and to want to learn more about the Black experience in this country.
AtlantiCare has donated to the museum in the past and intends to do so this year, Hunter said.
Representatives from Cooper Levenson Attorneys at Law, who have an office in the resort, came in person to the museum last year, but this year, Hunter will meet with them virtually Sunday.
Hunter held a virtual meeting Saturday with four school districts at once, including Millville and Bridgeton.
For the first time in its 17-year history, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa made a $1,000 donation to the museum, which has locations inside the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and in Buena Vista Township. The Atlantic City location is the only one accepting visitors currently. Buena Vista is closed.
On Friday, more than a half dozen executives from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, including casino President Joe Lupo, presented a $1,000 check to the museum and took a tour led by Hunter.
“When we learned more about this museum, I wanted to ensure most importantly that our employees had the opportunity to come here and visit. Through this effort, we are raising awareness about it,” Lupo said.
Friday was Lupo’s first time visiting the museum.
“I was fortunate to be here listening as opposed to just walking in,” Lupo said. “I think education is just so important.”
Before the tour was over, Hunter took the group into the room housing a $250,000, 10-foot-by-10-foot portrait of comedian, actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg, which was painted by New York-based, Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri.
Hunter said he would be open to a partnership between the museum and a casino to have the Goldberg portrait displayed outside the museum.
“Whoopi Goldberg has name recognition. The painting is a masterful piece,” Hunter said.
AAHMSNJ 18th Anniversary Gala at Harrah’s Atlantic City
The AAHMSNJ 18th Anniversary Gala at Harrah’s Atlantic City in the Waterfront Conference Center (L to R) Ron Buamann; Caesars Entertainment Regional President, Jennifer Lewis-Hall; Journalist TV-17 and Keynote Speaker, Ralph E. Hunter; President & Founder AAHMANJ and Stacey Hunter Withers; Exec. Director AAHMANJ on Monday February 17, 2020: Photo:Tom Briglia/PhotoGraphics