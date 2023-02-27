ATLANTIC CITY – Black History Month is coming to a close, but there are more resources than ever before to learn about African American legacies in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Library marked Black History Month by touting its newly digitized repository “The City of Dreams: The Atlantic City Experience.” The repository, the digitization of which was facilitated by a federal grant, features about 14,000 items from 25 collections that tell the story of the Black community in Atlantic City and the impacts it has made both locally in South Jersey and across the country.

Atlantic City Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said he and his colleagues choose to prioritize digitizing its Black history collection. He cited the depth of the collection itself, calling it “robust” and cited its widespread popularity.

“We all felt there was a lot of interest in that history, in that community,” Rynkiewicz said. “The Black community built this city in a lot of ways.”

Atlantic City Library Archivist Jacqueline Silver-Morillo was the director for the City of Dreams digitization project. She said she frequently receives request from people to view the collection and said she was excited to expand access to the storied photographs and readings.

“Instead them having to come into the library to view the collection, they can now view it from their homes,” Silver-Morillo said.

The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded the Atlantic City Library a grant for over $122,000 in 2021 in support of the digitization project.

The NEH grant funded the purchase of the needed equipment for the project, including a scanner that could digitize books, maps, photographs and scrapbooks, as well as three-dimensional items in the collection. It also helped the library hire assistance, including Digital Archives Assistant Kate Rowland, of Stockton, and Special Collections Librarian Heather Perez from the Stockton Richard E. Bjork Library. He said the importance of the project became clear at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when public-health shut downs demonstrating how critical it was for modern libraries to have their collections available virtually.

The digitization work began in December 2021.

Silver-Morillo described it as a time-consuming process to individually digitize 14,000 items, entering relevant information about each item, an at times tedious, months-long process. She said there were special difficulties posed by digitizing worn materials, noting that VHS tapes had been degraded by insects and mold, due to how they were stored prior to their donation to the library.

The largest collection the library digitized was its cache of papers and other records from James Usry, who was Atlantic City’s first Black mayor. She said the library digitized about 33 boxes of Usry material, including. Records from the library indicate there are 674 photos, 372 awards and certificates, 42 speeches, 22 converted VHS tapes and nine audio reels in the collection, Silver-Morillo said

Silver-Morillo also pointed the library’s collection from Professor Richlyn Goddard, an Atlantic City native and whose career includes teaching at colleges including Stockton, Rowan University, The College of New Jersey and Howard University, according to her library records. The collection includes two of Goddard’s dissertations that she wrote about Black history in Atlantic City, as well as a pair of oral histories Goddard compiled. Reflecting on Goddard’s work, Silver-Morillo said it offered people an intimate look into the lives of everyday people in Atlantic City’s Black community.

A multitude of other collections have been digitized, including those focusing on Club Harlem and the celebrities that frequented it; Black police officers, firefighters and military veterans from Atlantic City; the Negro League Baseball; and the photographs from the early Stanley Holmes Village, which opened as a public housing complex in 1937 and replacing a set of dilapidated buildings that once stood in its way.

Silver-Morillo said having the collection digitized was particularly important to make work more efficient for researchers. She said the library would routinely get request from academics from across the country asking to come look at materials for their research and having the materials available digitally would help make research into the history of Atlantic City more efficient. The digital collection itself has attracted international attention, Silver-Morillo added, having spoken to researchers from eight other countries besides the United States, including China and Jamaica.

The next collection the library is seeking to digitize is that for Sonora Webster Carver – a famous horse diver who performed on the Steel Pier during the 1930s, who continued to perform for 11 years after she was blinded in an accident, only stopping due to wartime restrictions during World War II. The collection features audio reels from Webster Carver to be transcribed and converted to a digital format.

The work to preserve the collection for future generations has left a lasting impact on Silver-Morillo. She recalled memorializing the letters and papers from the late William Cheatham, who served as Board of Trustees president for the Atlantic City Library from 2008 until his death in June 2021. Silver-Morillo scoured over the long paper trail of his civic work, scanning papers from his time on the Atlantic County Board of Public Transportation, Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. She also eternalized evidence of his community work, which included service with the Big Brothers Association, the United Way of Atlantic County, the Atlantic City Shade Tree Committee and a Volunteer Probation Counselor for the Atlantic County Juvenile Probation Outpost. The mass of Cheatham’s work weighed heavily on Silver-Morillo as she recalled all the loss he had experienced in his life. According to his obituary, Cheatham was predeceased by his wife and four sons and survived by a son and daughter.

“Just reading all that he did…even after all this loss in his life, with his children passing before him,” Silver-Morillo said. “Sorry, I’m getting choked up.”

Those interested in exploring the collection can visit “The City of Dreams: the Atlantic City Experience” online at the https://www.atlanticcityexperience.org webpage.