Black Friday sales smaller, quieter but still fun, shoppers say

"I don't need anything," said Chrisp, who was born in Atlantic City but said she has not lived there in 40 years. "I have too much already."

It’s not just frenzied crowds that will be absent this holiday season. So will impulse shopping — the practice of throwing in extra items like toys or bath balms as shoppers go in and out of the aisles, according to industry analysts.

Typically, 25% of holiday shopping is based on impulse, according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor at NPD Group, a market research firm. This year, Cohen said he expects that figure to drop to about 10% as shoppers dramatically shift their buying online to avoid physical stores. And when they do go to stores, customers will be buying with a purpose, picking up things they need as they try to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

“Impulse shopping is the icing on the cake," Cohen said. “It is the difference between a successful profitable holiday and a ho hum holiday.”

Over at the Mays Landing Walmart, a group of five young women said they were at their fourth store at about 6:30 a.m.

"I had never been to Black Friday before. Figured I should go at least once in my life," said Sylvia Sikora, 23, of the Dorothy section of Weymouth Township.

+7 Cape breweries band together for Habitat home CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Each of the 10 breweries in Cape May County has its own approach, bot…