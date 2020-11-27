Black Friday sales smaller, quieter but still fun, shoppers say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Four teenagers stood in the Target parking lot early on Black Friday morning, looking at the compact car they were driving, then over at the 64-inch TV one just bought.
There was no way it was going to fit.
"We didn't realize how big it was," said the purchaser, George Smith, 18, of Pleasantville.
"I thought it would fit across the back seat," said Carlos Hernandez, 18, of Atlantic City.
Sleep deprivation may have played a role.
"We've been up all night," said Aniyah Bing, 17, of Pleasantville, to hit the big sales that traditionally kick off the Christmas shopping season. "We went to Best Buy, Walmart, here and Chick-fil-A."
The four of them work together at the Egg Harbor Township Chick-fil-A, said Diamond Banks, 17, of Galloway Township.
The group decided to leave the TV at Target and head home to figure out how to borrow a van.
In general, the rush to the early morning super sales on Black Friday was much quieter and smaller than usual, shoppers said. Parking lots were only about one-eighth full, compared to past years when it was packed to the gills.
Some stores opened at midnight, others at various early morning hours. Target didn't open until 7 a.m.
With smaller crowds, it was a more orderly experience. In past years, altercations and attacks have resulted in 117 injuries and 12 deaths, according to blackfridaydeathcount.com.
Shoppers waited patiently in a long line to get into Target when it opened, with parties spaced 6 feet apart due to COVID-19. Everyone was masked, and no one pushed or shoved.
"This is small," said Nichelle Smith, of Mays Landing, as she got ready to enter Target. "I think most people did their online type of thing. Plus, stores have been having deals all month."
But Smith said she couldn't resist shopping on Black Friday, a ritual she has participated in annually for years.
"I was at Aldi at 5 a.m. to buy a forehead thermometer," she said.
Later in the day at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City, many stores had lines of a dozen people or so waiting for admittance. Guards limited how many people could enter at a time.
At the Adidas store, the limit was 30, said worker Raymond Wright, 32, of Atlantic City.
The sidewalks were busy but not packed.
Marcie Chrisp, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was carrying three large bags with shoes and clothing she bought from the Timberland and Puma outlets. They were all gifts, she said.
"I don't need anything," said Chrisp, who was born in Atlantic City but said she has not lived there in 40 years. "I have too much already."
It’s not just frenzied crowds that will be absent this holiday season. So will impulse shopping — the practice of throwing in extra items like toys or bath balms as shoppers go in and out of the aisles, according to industry analysts.
Typically, 25% of holiday shopping is based on impulse, according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor at NPD Group, a market research firm. This year, Cohen said he expects that figure to drop to about 10% as shoppers dramatically shift their buying online to avoid physical stores. And when they do go to stores, customers will be buying with a purpose, picking up things they need as they try to minimize exposure to COVID-19.
“Impulse shopping is the icing on the cake," Cohen said. “It is the difference between a successful profitable holiday and a ho hum holiday.”
Over at the Mays Landing Walmart, a group of five young women said they were at their fourth store at about 6:30 a.m.
"I had never been to Black Friday before. Figured I should go at least once in my life," said Sylvia Sikora, 23, of the Dorothy section of Weymouth Township.
She was there with sisters Molly, 19, and Amy, 26, as well as friends.
Most were veterans of Black Friday shopping. All had purchased clothes at Old Navy, but only Sylvia Sikora had purchased something at every store, they said.
"I've done it before, and this year it's very empty," said Kate Ruga, 25, of Dorothy. "There are fewer products, too."
"It's nostalgic, we've done it so long," said Sally Nash, 29, of Dorothy. But she said smaller crowds take some of the excitement out of it.
Christine Roth and Kim Fatzinger, both of Galloway, were already loading a cartful of items into a vehicle — including a small trampoline for kids.
"We always go out," Roth said. "This year, it's very quiet. There were no lines."
"It's good for us," said Fatzinger. "Not so much for the store."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
