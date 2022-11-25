Black Friday sales hit South Jersey amid inflation

Inflation may be hovering over Americans as the holiday season kicks off, but it didn't stop Black Friday shoppers in South Jersey.

Abby Zilinek and her mother, Ann Zilinek, of Cape May, continued their yearly mother-daughter holiday shopping tradition Friday at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City. Hundreds of shoppers were at the outlets around 10 a.m., seeking the best bargains.

The Zilineks have been coming to The Walk for 10 years, but they've noticed Black Friday isn't as notorious for crowds and fighting among customers as it once was.

"It doesn't seem to be as crowded," Ann Zilinek said after leaving the Gap outlet on North Michigan Avenue. "That was kind of more of the fun, getting in with all the crowds and the early shoppers."

Black Friday traditionally is one of the biggest shopping days in the U.S. Long lines of eager shoppers once marked the beginning of the holiday shopping season, as many wanted to take advantage of early sales and cross gift-buying off their to-do lists.

But due to elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other essentials, many people are being more selective, reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale. Some are dipping more into savings, turning to “buy now, pay later” services that allow payment in installments, or running up their credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to cool the economy.

Despite all that, crowds of shoppers still packed The Walk and Consumer Square in Mays Landing early Friday morning.

The Walk drew shoppers from up and down the East Coast, like Jackie Turner, of Wappingers Falls, New York. This Black Friday marked her ninth in the resort spent shopping for the holidays with her family.

"The only outlets up by us are Woodbury Commons, and they're absolutely mobbed, and here (The Walk) is never mobbed," Turner said. "This has pretty much everything we want."

Black Friday can be fun, but this year many Americans may feel burdened by shopping while inflation keeps prices high.

Unlike last year, when many gifts were purchased early in a bid to prevent delivery issues due to supply chain backups, more consumers are likely to hold out this year for the best sales, said Rob Garf, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce, which tracks online sales.

Online discount rates were 31% on Thanksgiving, up 7% from the previous year, according to Salesforce data. The steepest discounts were in home appliances, general apparel, makeup and luxury handbags.

Major retailers including Walmart and Target stuck with their pandemic-era decision to close stores on Thanksgiving Day, moving away from doorbusters and instead pushing discounts on their websites.

But people are still shopping on Thanksgiving — online. Garf said Salesforce data showed online sales spiked in the evening during the holiday this year, suggesting people went from feasting to phone shopping. And with holiday travel up, he said a greater share of online shopping occurred on mobile devices this year.

“The mobile phone has become the remote control of our daily lives, and this led to an increase in shopping on the couch as consumers settled in after Thanksgiving dinner,” Garf said.

But with more shoppers visiting stores this year, growth in online sales slowed.

Shoppers spent $5.3 billion online on Thanksgiving Day, up 2.9% from the holiday last year, according to Adobe Analytics, which monitors spending across websites. Adobe expects that online buying on Black Friday will hit $9 billion, up just 1% from a year ago.

In a recent poll by Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, about three-quarters of respondents (76%) said inflation is affecting their spending plans, including 45% who said they were greatly impacted. Sixty percent said they have cut back on living expenses to be able to afford gifts.

“Inflation has gripped consumers with Grinch-like tenacity,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center. “It is making holiday shopping more challenging, but people will spend less on their daily expenses to maintain the spirit of giving.”

Saul Cruz, who was at The Walk with his family from Hyattsville, Maryland, said inflation has forced him to be more selective. This year was the first time in years Cruz and his family have gone Black Friday shopping, he said. His family had money in their budget to squeeze in a trip to Atlantic City.

"Everything is expensive," Cruz said. "Just like one shirt is $40, especially in the branded stores."

Kari Sawickij, of Mays Landing, said her children are a prominent part of her holiday spending. However, she's also looking for the best deals for herself.

Sawickij picked up a pack of lipstick at Ulta Beauty's Mays Landing location in Consumer Square. She and her friend Liz Taylor planned to see what other deals they could find throughout the shopping center, which includes stores like Target, Kohl's and BJ's.

Sawickij said Black Friday seemed less popular than it was in the past.

"The intensity isn't there," Sawickij said. "I think it depends on the attitude you have going into the day. If you go into it as a day to go shopping with your friends and get Christmas stuff together, I think it's better."

The National Retail Federation — the largest retail trade group — expects holiday sales growth will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, from the blistering 13.5% growth of a year ago. However, these figures, which include online spending, aren’t adjusted for inflation, so real spending could even be down from a year ago.

Analysts consider the five-day Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, a key barometer of shoppers’ willingness to spend. The two-month period between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.