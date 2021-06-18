Black Excellence Festival kicks off at Showboat in Atlantic City

"It means a rich culture, it means unity, giving to the community," Bradshaw said. "Bringing our people a little bit more credit and presence to the world. There's so much to say about it."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Willie M. Jones, owner of W.J. Creative Wood Sculptures Ltd., creates pieces of art and jewelry out of wood and animal bones.

Before Friday, Jones, who has been sculpting since 1975, had not been selling his art but decided the festival was the perfect place to start.

"I just really wanted to come out and be a part of the group," Jones said. "But more importantly, I wanted to show people that you can make something beautiful from nature."

Nathan Smalls, the festival's creator, said the celebration was especially important after the toll the past year has taken on the community.

"Everyone has a rough (time) coming out of COVID," Smalls said. "I just think it was time for healing and it was also time for a gathering of people just to be around (one another). Most importantly it's an opportunity for African American culture to come celebrate and have a good time."

Smalls said festival organizers picked Atlantic City because of its location and leadership.