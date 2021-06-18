Black Excellence Festival kicks off at Showboat in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The inaugural Black Excellence Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel with a ribbon cutting ceremony and speeches from organizers and city officials.
Strategically scheduled to fall on the weekend of Juneteenth and Father's Day, the two-day festival celebrates the beauty of African American culture with film screenings, live music, workshops and comedy shows.
On Friday, more than 150 Black-owned small business vendors sprawled out across the hotel floor selling everything from clothing to baked goods to hair care products.
A crowd of more than 50 people gathered in the lobby to celebrate the start of the event. The group socialized, took photos and cheered while festival organizers, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other speakers welcomed them.
Ayone Davis, who was running a booth for her business Scent the City, said she is the embodiment of Black excellence.
"Black excellence is persevering through it all," Davis said. "It's the flower that grew through the concrete. Making sure that you hold your head up high and you are everything you know you are despite what anyone has to say about it."
Teresa Bradshaw, who was selling plants native to Africa through her company PUNA, said Black excellence is composed of so many things.
"It means a rich culture, it means unity, giving to the community," Bradshaw said. "Bringing our people a little bit more credit and presence to the world. There's so much to say about it."
Willie M. Jones, owner of W.J. Creative Wood Sculptures Ltd., creates pieces of art and jewelry out of wood and animal bones.
Before Friday, Jones, who has been sculpting since 1975, had not been selling his art but decided the festival was the perfect place to start.
"I just really wanted to come out and be a part of the group," Jones said. "But more importantly, I wanted to show people that you can make something beautiful from nature."
Nathan Smalls, the festival's creator, said the celebration was especially important after the toll the past year has taken on the community.
"Everyone has a rough (time) coming out of COVID," Smalls said. "I just think it was time for healing and it was also time for a gathering of people just to be around (one another). Most importantly it's an opportunity for African American culture to come celebrate and have a good time."
Smalls said festival organizers picked Atlantic City because of its location and leadership.
"The city has been so welcoming, Mayor Marty Small, Larry (Sieg) from Meet AC and his staff," Smalls said. "They just made it really comfortable to be here in the city. So we decided this was the perfect place. We're (also) on the beach, can't beat it."
Smalls was so pleased with how the event turned out, he plans to bring the Black Excellence Festival back to Showboat for at least the next three years.
"We pride ourselves on being a diverse and inclusive destination," said Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC, the city's convention bureau. "That is key, number one to moving this destination forward."
The Black Excellence Festival continues Saturday at Showboat. A full list of the festival's events can be found at thebefestival.com.
