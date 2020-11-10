Black entrepreneur Sara Spencer Washington receives mural in Atlantic City

Scott was in the resort in February when he showed his award-winning documentary “The Sara Spencer Washington Story” at Stockton University. The event also included the presentation of the first Sara Spencer Washington Scholarship, created by Stockton Professor of Chemistry Kelly Keenan to support a biochemistry/molecular biology major.

An internationally known muralist, Foxx was last in the resort in May 2019 painting with the Arts Foundation and its mural festival. She also painted the “Not for Sale” wall at Georgia and Pacific avenues.

Foxx doesn’t often paint historical figures. She tends to paint her own subjects, or if anything, current figures. She uses spray paint and completed the mural last month.

“Mostly, the difficulty in painting it was using such an old reference photo. There’s no resolution in photos taken 100 years ago, so to blow that up 1,000 times life size is quite a challenge,” Foxx said.

Foxx is pretty methodical in the way she works, so she usually plans ahead and tries to work out all the kinks in advance of actually showing up to physically paint a project.