Bird enters Spirit plane engine, causes fire just before takeoff at Atlantic City airport
Bird enters Spirit plane engine, causes fire just before takeoff at Atlantic City airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday evening.

Spirit Airlines, in a statement, said Flight 3044 was on the runway accelerating for takeoff en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the plane encountered what was believed to be a large bird that entered one of the plane's engines. Flames could be seen coming from the engine of the plane in a photo tweeted by @Medic6940. The cabin of the plane never caught fire, the airline said.

"The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop, received an indication of damage to the engine, and ordered an evacuation in accordance with our standard procedures," Spirit said in a statement, adding the plane never left the ground. "We commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely."

Spirit said all guests and crew evacuated the plane and were bused back to the terminal. All guests will receive full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of traveling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane later Saturday, the airline said.

The 5:36 p.m. flight from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was listed as delayed online.

Emergency vehicles were still tending to the plane about 8:30 p.m.

The Bayview Volunteer Fire Company assisted, according to @911__ICE. That account first reported the fire at 5:58 p.m.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

