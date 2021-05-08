'Bill's Heart' honors legacy of entrepreneur by feeding 100 South Jersey families for Mother's Day

PLEASANTVILLE — When Bethany St. John's United Methodist Church was trying to come up with ways to honor late member Bill Green, his wife, Darlene, got the ball rolling by thinking about some of the joys in his life.

"I said, 'He loved to eat, he loved to feed people and he loved kids,'" said Darlene, 67, "'so let's do something to keep the children fed.'"

On Saturday morning, members of the church, in collaboration with the organization Loving Families in Need Matter, held the "Bill's Heart" drive-thru food drive in front of the Homestead Apart-Hotel on the Black Horse Pike. Boxes of nonperishable foods were handed to nearly 100 families, and flowers and gift baskets were given to mothers ahead of Mother's Day.

Anwaar Garrett, a resident of the Homestead for two years, had his car loaded with four boxes for himself and other friends and family members unable to make it to the hotel. He said gestures like this are greatly appreciated in Pleasantville.

"People right now are very much in need," said Garrett, 71. "COVID plunged us into a lot of need. People are not working."

+4 Pleasantville crash cuts off hotel power, awakens tenants PLEASANTVILLE — Anwaar Garrett was meditating in his Homestead Apart-Hotel apartment about 4…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}