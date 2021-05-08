'Bill's Heart' honors legacy of entrepreneur by feeding 100 South Jersey families for Mother's Day

PLEASANTVILLE — When Bethany St. John's United Methodist Church was trying to come up with ways to honor late member Bill Green, his wife, Darlene, got the ball rolling by thinking about some of the joys in his life.
"I said, 'He loved to eat, he loved to feed people and he loved kids,'" said Darlene, 67, "'so let's do something to keep the children fed.'"
On Saturday morning, members of the church, in collaboration with the organization Loving Families in Need Matter, held the "Bill's Heart" drive-thru food drive in front of the Homestead Apart-Hotel on the Black Horse Pike. Boxes of nonperishable foods were handed to nearly 100 families, and flowers and gift baskets were given to mothers ahead of Mother's Day.
Anwaar Garrett, a resident of the Homestead for two years, had his car loaded with four boxes for himself and other friends and family members unable to make it to the hotel. He said gestures like this are greatly appreciated in Pleasantville.
"People right now are very much in need," said Garrett, 71. "COVID plunged us into a lot of need. People are not working."
Bill Green, of Williamstown, died of COVID-19 in December. The businessman had a reputation of giving back to the community, and the name of the event came from the fact that "his heart was as big as him," said Bethany St. John's pastor the Rev. Carol Hutchison.
"He was 6-foot-6, so he was a big man and he had a heart," Hutchison said. "He just always wanted to feed people and help people.
"We just want his legacy to live on."
The timing of the event proved even more crucial just a few hours earlier. About 4:15 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a utility pole next to the hotel, cutting off its power. Many fear an outage lasting more than a day could spoil the food in their homes, and at least 70 families rely on services like food stamps.
As of 2 p.m., Atlantic City Electric's Outage Map estimated work would be completed to restore power by 4 p.m.
"God's timing is so perfect that we've now provided them with peanut butter, jelly, cereal, bread," Hutchison said, "necessities that they're going to be able to use until they've managed to buy refrigerator food again. At first, I looked at (the crash) as a negative, but then when I thought about it, I thought now, more than ever, they need this stuff."
