Billions in property tax relief becoming available in New Jersey

MONMOUTH JUNCTION — In a year where American households continue to battle rising inflation, New Jersey will provide millions of households with property tax relief, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

By expanding the state's ANCHOR Property Tax Program, $2 billion will be sent to nearly two million New Jersey homeowners and renters, a move that will lessen the burden local property taxes place on state households, Murphy said.

The governor has said he would devote his second term in office to providing relief for New Jerseyans while being pressured by lawmakers to do so.

"This is, without a doubt, the state of opportunity," Murphy said in remarks announcing the expansion in Middlesex County. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone willing to roll up their sleeves and work hard isn't just going to be able to get ahead in New Jersey, but will set their roots here."

Murphy credited New Jersey's widening economy and growing revenue for allowing lawmakers to take the step.

Over two million households, including renters, will benefit from $2 billion in direct property tax relief rendered from the expansion. About 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief.

Additionally, over 290,000 households with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000 will be given $1,000 in relief, Murphy said.

“With $1,500 and $1,000 in direct property tax rebates for homeowners and $450 for renters, more than two million New Jerseyans will see money back in their pockets – relief they will be able to count on into the future and relief that builds on the existing 14 tax cuts enacted since 2018, which together affirm our commitment to position all of New Jersey as a more affordable place to live," Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said in a statement.

Murphy and other lawmakers speaking on move noted its importance as record-high inflation continues sapping money from American families. Costs of necessities and rent have increased sustainably year-over-year, according to May's inflation report.

The Fed Wednesday is expected to increase interest rates to try taming rising costs, with economists suggesting doing so to lessen consumer demand could slip the country into a recession.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

