ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas customers should expect money to be added back to their accounts through about $17.3 million in bill credits made available starting Wednesday, company officials said.

“These bill credits are one of the many customer benefits resulting from the acquisition of our parent company, South Jersey Industries (SJI), earlier this year," Brent Schomber, South Jersey Gas' president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "The bill credits reflect our commitment to being a trusted provider of safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to the communities we serve."

The money is the first of two installments prepared for back-to-back years, South Jersey Gas said in a news release.

A first credit of $41.55 per customer was applied to accounts Wednesday and would appear during the upcoming billing cycle. A second is expected to be added to accounts on or about April 26, 2024.

Customer inquiries aren't needed to obtain the credits, automatically apply to existing balances or become available to contribute toward future gas payments.

The credits announced Wednesday add on to recent gas supply rates the company said are being added to customer accounts.

Beginning in March, South Jersey Gas commissioned a supply rate reduction of $0.158452 per therm, including taxes, dropping the average monthly heating bill by customers using 100 therms of natural gas per month by about $15.85, or 7.7%.

South Jersey Gas will continue to monitor natural gas market conditions, possibly leading to future rate-related adjustments if considered necessary, the utility said.