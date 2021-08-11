Bill Wright Sr., longtime radio and TV personality, dies at 92

“Few broadcasters have had careers as long, diverse and successful” as Wright, reads the introduction to his profile on the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia website. Wright was inducted into the group’s hall of fame in 2005 and named its 2009 person of the year.

In 1990, Wright joined WPEN as a fill-in for Niagara and Ken Garland, and stayed there for four years. He also worked in early satellite radio, was the voice of public exhibits and radio and TV documentaries, and did public relations and production jobs for the Philadelphia Drama Guild.

“No matter the occasion, Bill had a story to make every person who met him feel like they had a friend,” his family said in a tribute.

Born the second of six children in Birmingham on Dec. 18, 1928, Wright contracted osteomyelitis, an inflammation of the bones, in his legs when he was 10, and spent the next five years recovering. Surgeries left one of his legs a few inches shorter than the other, and he used a wheelchair, crutches, a prosthetic boot or cane for the rest of his life.