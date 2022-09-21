Bill seeks to cap annual rent increases for leased nursing home properties

TRENTON — Lawmakers in the New Jersey Legislature are crafting a bill that would cap annual rental increases for nursing home operators that lease their space of operation.

The bill, A4336, states that no landlord leasing or renting property to a tenant operating a nursing home shall raise annual rent by more than 4%.

The bill intends to help limit hefty rental increases to nursing homes. Without capping increases, nursing homes could be forced to pay rental prices out of care market value, Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, New Jersey long-term care ombundsman.

However, the bill allows for annual increases over that threshold for certain circumstances, such as for maintaining utilities or completing reasonable building renovations.

That increase would have to be approved through state Superior Court, according to the bill.

"This bill would help ensure that more money is available for resident care," Brewer, who was appointed to her role in 2019 by Gov. Phil Murphy, said in a statement during the Committee's meeting on Sept. 15.

The bill passed through the Assembly Health Committee during its last meeting on Sept. 15, an 8-1-2 vote. The bill now heads to the Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee.

A Senate version, S2890, was introduced to the Senate and referred to the Referred to Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee in June.

John Indyk, vice president of the state's Health Care Association, said cost reports, instead, should be filed. Cost reports were filed until 2015, but then Gov. Chris Christie unmandated them, he said.

Cost reports, Indyk said, break down how much a facility spends on various expenditures, which, in turn, gauges Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Additionally, Indyk said the bill may incentivize annual rental increases.

"We're all for paying reasonable rates - I get it about related transaction parties and concerns about that - but, if we had cost reports, we could determine what's a reasonable rate," Indyk said.

Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio, R-Bergen, Passaic, did not vote, and both Assemblywomen Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, R-Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, and Nancy Munoz, R-Morris, Somerset, Union, abstained, according to the Legislature's website.

Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, R-Atlantic, Burlington, Ocean, was the sole Committee member to vote 'no' on the legislation.

Rumpf, like Indyk, feels New Jersey reissuing a mandate for cost reports would be the best way to address the issue, adding that he doesn't believe government should have as much of a role in determining rental payments for nursing home.

"I think that's a better way to go," Rumpf said of cost reports. "If it's determined if not enough money is being put in to property improvements or not enough money is being put into staffing, or whatever the proponent might be, there would be the opportunity for corrective action to be suggested or imposed by the Department of Health."

Rumpf also said the bill didn't explain the circumstances as to why the threshold was set at 4%.

The bill is sponsored by three Assembly Democrats.

Assemblyman Herb Conaway, D-Burlington, couldn't be reached for comment on Monday.

Assemblywoman Shanique Speight, D-Essex, also did not return phone calls seeking comment.