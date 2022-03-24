 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bill moves to give Atlantic City 1.25% of sports gaming dollars

Sports Betting

Sportsbooks at Resorts Casino Hotel and elsewhere in Atlantic City are expected to help New Jersey take in $100 million in Super Bowl-related sports bets.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

TRENTON — A bill to give 1.25% of sports gaming dollars generated by Atlantic City casinos to the city for property tax relief passed out of a state Senate committee Thursday morning.

Under current law the 1.25% tax goes to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to market and promote the city.

"When the bill (legalizing sports gaming) first passed in 2018, the only municipality or township left out of benefitting from sports gaming was Atlantic City," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was in Trenton to speak in favor of the bill. "Make that make sense."

That decision was made early in the state's takeover of the city, which in 2016 was facing possible bankruptcy due to overspending and having to pay tens of millions of dollars back to casinos after their successful property tax appeals. 

Small said the city's financial picture has improved drastically since then, and its taxpayers should now benefit more from taxes generated in the city.

The sponsor of S854, Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, estimated that about $2.5 million would be newly available to the city under his bill. It generated about $2 million in 2020, Singleton said, basing it on state Division of Gaming Enforcement reports.

But sports gaming revenues have increased at a fast clip each year since legalization, and he did not have 2021 numbers.

S854 was supported by the three Democrats on the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee but opposed by Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and Senator James W. Holzapfel, R-Ocean.

Polistina said the city gets other revenues from gaming and it's important that the CRDA not lose funding necessary to market the city, especially as New York City is poised to open casinos in the next few years.

Mayor Marty Small has long complained that his city gets nothing from a variety of state-imposed taxes on aspects of the casino and tourism industry, including parking, luxury and hotel room taxes. Sports betting is yet another area where the state taxes, but the city receives nothing, the mayor said.

“Everyone in this room, and there are about 25 of us, can drive to Atlantic City,” Small said. "Once we park our car, that's parking tax. We go to the bar and buy a drink, that's luxury tax. We go into our room, that's the room tax. We go to a late-night show, that's luxury tax again. Then we make a sports bet; that's sports betting tax.

“Guess what the residents of Atlantic City get from our stay?” he asked. “Zero. When are we going to get our slice of the pie?"

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Current law sports gaming taxes*

Gross revenue from casino sports pool operations, including mobile operations is subject to an 8.5% annual tax, which shall be paid to the Casino Revenue Fund. Additionally, an investment alternative tax of 1.25% will be used exclusively for tourism and marketing programs for the City of Atlantic City.

Gross revenue from casino online sports pool operations is subject to a 13% annual tax, which shall be paid to the Casino Revenue Fund. Additionally, an investment alternative tax of 1.25% will be used exclusively for tourism and marketing programs for the City of Atlantic City.

Gross revenue from racetrack sports pool operations, including mobile operations, is subject to an 8.5% annual tax, which shall be paid to the State General Fund. An additional 1.25% tax on such revenue shall be paid to the Division of Local Government Services in the Department of Community Affairs for distribution, upon application by a municipality or county, to the municipality and to the county in which the sports wagering lounge is located or to an economic development authority of that municipality and county.

Gross revenue from racetrack online sports pool operations is subject to a 13% annual tax, which shall be paid to the State General Fund. An additional 1.25% tax on such revenue shall be paid to the Division of Local Government Services in the Department of Community Affairs for distribution, upon application by a municipality or county, to the municipality and to the county in which the sports wagering lounge is located or to an economic development authority of that municipality and county.

*Source: N.J. Division of Gaming Enforcement

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

