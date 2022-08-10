Bill list discussion gets charged up in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A charge on a list of bills to pay — usually a routine matter for the Township Committee — led to questions about an upgraded charging station for electric vehicles.

Committeeman John Coggins asked for the charge to be removed from the list of bills to pay, arguing it does not benefit the township or the taxpayers. In his comments at the Monday committee meeting, Coggins described it as the installation of a “Tesla charging station.”

That’s how it’s described in the bill list, Coggins said, but the phrase drew a response from Gary DeMarzo, hired this year to be the new township administrator, who apparently took that as an accusation that the charging station was installed for him.

It was clear from the meeting that DeMarzo drives a Tesla, a high-end brand of all-electric vehicles, with suggested prices running from just under $50,000 to more than $100,000.

At the meeting, DeMarzo said he is not provided with a vehicle from the township and does not submit an account of miles traveled for the job for reimbursement.

“There are other employees that have electric vehicles in this township,” DeMarzo said. “But to term it as my Tesla charging station is disingenuous.”

“Nobody said it was your Tesla charging station,” Coggins replied. “So I take it maybe you’re taking personal offense?”

Coggins said the township does not have any electric vehicles and questioned the purpose of the upgraded charging station. He added there was no meter included in the charging station, so the township would not be able to keep track of charges for its use.

The total cost of the work was about $2,500, Coggins said. Township Finance Director Barbara Ludy pointed out at the meeting that the work has already been completed, with the bill submitted by a local electrician.

DeMarzo said any taxpayer of the township would be able to use the charging station.

“Can we make that public?” Coggins said.

“I think you just did,” said DeMarzo.

Coggins said he would not open the use to the public without a meter to charge for the electricity used.

By all accounts, there was already a charging station at Township Hall, formerly used for an ambulance that is no longer in service. According to DeMarzo, there was a 110-volt charger there, operating at 15 amps. The additional charger is 220 volts and 50 amps.

Asked after the meeting whether he drives a Tesla, DeMarzo said millions drive Teslas, but did not specifically confirm that he did. In an emailed response later Tuesday, he described the charger as part of an effort to make the township “greener,” including seeking a grant to obtain electric trucks.

“The outlet at City Hall will insure that if our employee purchases an EV they will have the infrastructure to operate the car. Upper Township is seeking to change habits, reduce costs and offer incentives. The little outlet checks all the blocks,” DeMarzo said in an email.

One resident at the meeting said there are few options for those driving electric vehicles to charge in the area.

Committee members said more charging stations are on the way. Mayor Curtis Corson said the township has been in talks with the owner of a shopping area in Marmora about adding stations for public use. There are also talks underway about requiring future retail developments to include charging stations for electric vehicles.

Township engineer Paul Dietrich also discussed a grant application to add charging stations to the renovated park at Beesleys Point and the potential for more grant-funded charging stations.

There do not appear to be any publicly available charging stations in Upper Township, although there are metered stations in neighboring Ocean City, in the parking lot behind City Hall at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue. An online search also showed stations in Avalon, Cape May, the Wildwoods and at the Cape May County Airport complex in Lower Township. There are several in Atlantic County.

On Monday, no one else on the five-member committee agreed with Coggins’ request to amend the bill payment. Coggins also was the lone vote against hiring DeMarzo in April, when the committee replaced former Administrator Scott Morgan in a 4-1 vote.

As administrator, DeMarzo makes $75,000 a year.

Coggins had said he would run for reelection this year as an independent but did not file petitions for a spot on the ballot. The committee is entirely Republican. Mark Pancoast, who won his committee seat last year, is seeking election to a full term, joined by Victor Nappen II as the GOP nominees in an uncontested race this November.