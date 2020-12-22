Bill Eisele named Citizen of the Year by Ocean City-Upper Rotary Club

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club has named Bill Eisele Citizen of the Year for 2020, citing his history of volunteerism.

Rotary Club President Randi Scheck made the announcement, which drew praise from club members and township officials. Mayor Rich Palombo introduced a resolution honoring Eisele, with plans to present it at a January meeting.

In an example of unhappy irony in 2020, the Rotary Club typically presents its Citizen of the Year at the Upper Township Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Eisele is usually an enthusiastic participant in the event, and often donates a tree from his farm to the township.

But township officials canceled the in-person ceremony this year, instead posting a video celebration. The Rotary Club plans to instead present him with the recognition at his Christmas tree farm in Petersburg.

Eisele began the tree farm in 1972. For many in the area, the holiday season starts with a visit to his tree farm on Old Tuckahoe Road. He is also a beekeeper, and has become a familiar face at events representing area beekeepers and showing children an active beehive behind a clear piece of plastic.

