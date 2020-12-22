Bill Eisele named Citizen of the Year by Ocean City-Upper Rotary Club

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club has named Bill Eisele Citizen of the Year for 2020, citing his history of volunteerism.
Rotary Club President Randi Scheck made the announcement, which drew praise from club members and township officials. Mayor Rich Palombo introduced a resolution honoring Eisele, with plans to present it at a January meeting.
In an example of unhappy irony in 2020, the Rotary Club typically presents its Citizen of the Year at the Upper Township Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Eisele is usually an enthusiastic participant in the event, and often donates a tree from his farm to the township.
But township officials canceled the in-person ceremony this year, instead posting a video celebration. The Rotary Club plans to instead present him with the recognition at his Christmas tree farm in Petersburg.
Eisele began the tree farm in 1972. For many in the area, the holiday season starts with a visit to his tree farm on Old Tuckahoe Road. He is also a beekeeper, and has become a familiar face at events representing area beekeepers and showing children an active beehive behind a clear piece of plastic.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Tony Castagna grew up farming a small plot of land between Dennisville-Pete…
He is involved with multiple other organizations. At the committee meeting, Palombo said Eisele had also received an award from the Cape May County commander of the American Legion for his service in 2018.
“He has really done a lot of things for the township over the years,” Palombo said. “The list goes on and on.”
Michael Bolicki, who leads of the Citizen of the Year Committee, praised Eisele as an excellent example of community volunteerism.
That includes partnership projects with the Rotary Club, including an effort to collect and refurbish bicycles, which are then given to homeless veterans, and Operation Warm, which raises money for coats for children.
Eisele is a member of Aaron Wittkamp Colwell American Legion Post 239 of Tuckahoe and helped coordinate the post’s recent 100th anniversary celebration.
Joseph Fala helped lead the Ramapo College men’s soccer team to two wins last week.
He’s the chairman of the American Legion scholarship program for local high school seniors, coordinates the Blue Star program with the Township Committee and worked closely with the staff of the South Jersey Honor Flight, which takes area veterans to the memorials in Washington, D.C.
“Eisele is a familiar face with tabling for the Legion post at events within the township, including the Historical Society’s annual Apple Fest and Strawberry Festival,” reads a statement from the Rotary Club. According to the club, Eisele also worked to help Coast Guard family members during the 2019 government shutdown and has helped veterans in other ways.
He’s also a trustee of Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church and serves as treasurer of the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants Association, where he works on scholarships.
Cheryle and Bill Eisele married in 1967, while Bill was still in the Army. He was discharged in 1969 and began his tree farm in 1972.
He served as director of the New Jersey Christmas Tree Association for 15 years. He also served on the county board of agriculture.
The Rotary Club named Jay Potter Citizen of the Year in 2019. Previous recipients include Robert Holden in 2018, Monsignor Peter Joyce in 2017 and Ralph Cooper in 2016.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.