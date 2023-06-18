The Bill Bottino Cancer Foundation, based in Bridgeton, recently donated $35,000 to Inspira Health Foundation in support of cancer services in Vineland.
With this donation, the Foundation has now given more than $644,500 to Inspira.
The donation will assist patients with non-medical bills, such as food, household supplies and utilities, as well as supporting clinical and support services provided at the Frank and Edith Scarpa Regional Cancer Pavilion at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
“The Bottino family remains a beacon in the South Jersey community through their philanthropy,” Gary Galloway, board chair of Inspira Health Foundation, said in a release. “The Bottino’s donation will shine a light during dark times for many of our cancer patients and families, reducing some of the burdens they are experiencing.”
For more information, visit InspiraHealthNetwork.org.
