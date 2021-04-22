 Skip to main content
Bilingual COVID-19 vaccine phone bank scheduled for Wednesday
Bilingual COVID-19 vaccine phone bank scheduled for Wednesday

Toms River teachers and staff receive COVID-19 vaccines at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ Monday, March 22, 2021.

 Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press/TNS

COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans,

The New Jersey and Pennsylvania health departments will partner with NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 to hold a bilingual phone bank Wednesday evening to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Those interested can call in to speak with health professionals from 5 to 7 p.m., and assistance will be available in Spanish and English.

“As the Latino community continues to be underrepresented among those vaccinated for COVID-19, our stations decided to partner with the New Jersey and Pennsylvania health departments to host a bilingual, informational phone bank,” Elizabeth Flores, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo 62, said in a statement. “Our goal is to help demystify fears and uncertainty about the vaccine to viewers by providing direct access to medical experts in English and Spanish.”

Following the phone bank, the news stations will host a live, digital forum at 7 p.m. on Telemundo62.com and Facebook Live. 

The forum, which also will be offered in Spanish and English, will be moderated by Telemundo reporter Yaima Crespo and will feature medical experts with both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania health departments.

"We are excited to be part of this multi-channel initiative and phone bank with NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 to help bring important information on the COVID-19 vaccines and appointments to their audiences," said Judith Persichilli, New Jersey health commissioner. "The department's call center stands ready to assist Spanish-language and other callers to help register them and make appointments for vaccines in New Jersey as well as answer any questions they may have."

The news stations will announce the toll-free phone numbers at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

“We are committed to ensuring that all individuals, no matter where they live, work or what language they speak, have the most up to date information on COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, acting physician general for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

