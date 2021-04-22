Bilingual COVID-19 vaccine phone bank scheduled for Wednesday

The New Jersey and Pennsylvania health departments will partner with NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 to hold a bilingual phone bank Wednesday evening to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Those interested can call in to speak with health professionals from 5 to 7 p.m., and assistance will be available in Spanish and English.

“As the Latino community continues to be underrepresented among those vaccinated for COVID-19, our stations decided to partner with the New Jersey and Pennsylvania health departments to host a bilingual, informational phone bank,” Elizabeth Flores, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo 62, said in a statement. “Our goal is to help demystify fears and uncertainty about the vaccine to viewers by providing direct access to medical experts in English and Spanish.”

Following the phone bank, the news stations will host a live, digital forum at 7 p.m. on Telemundo62.com and Facebook Live.

The forum, which also will be offered in Spanish and English, will be moderated by Telemundo reporter Yaima Crespo and will feature medical experts with both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania health departments.