Bikes, boats and the bay blessed in a Longport tradition

LONGPORT — The Sunday bike riders were heading right into a blessing, whether they planned to or not.
A little after 11 a.m. Sunday, members of the historic Church of the Redeemer, led by flags and bagpiper Jeff MacNeil of Somers Point, filed across Atlantic Avenue for the annual blessing of the boats, bay and bicycles.
Rev. John Baker prayed for the safety for all who ride on two wheels, calling for protection for those who ride each summer.
A few bike riders arrived at the church to attend the blessing, and many others rode by that morning. Several stopped to listen or participate, while a few made their way past, skirting those gathered along the seawall. The route offers a dedicated bike lane and, with views across the water to the Seaview Harbor section of Egg Harbor Township.
The blessing was described as nondenominational, and members of the Episcopal congregation said all were welcome, both to the blessing and to regular services.
“It’s a wonderful event. It’s a good time for the whole community,” said Tom Subranni, a member of the Board of Trustees for the church. He and Baker both said the event has taken place for at least the last 10 years, although neither was certain when it began.
The tradition calls for the bay, the boats and the bikes to each be blessed. Baker stared with the bay, which included a prayer that people safeguard and protect it.
“Gracious God, you have given us this amazing planet on which to grow and share life with our neighbors and friends and families. We give you thanks and praise for all creation, especially for this beautiful bay, which means so much in the lives of this community,” he prayed through a megaphone so that those gathered and the nearby boaters could hear.
The blessing was also carried on radio channel 71 so boaters could listen in.
A few boats lined up along the seawall, from large yachts to personal watercraft. Among them were a Longport Beach Patrol rowboat and the rescue boat from the Longport Fire Department.
“Bless these boats and all who set out upon the waters, so that they may be carried safely on their way and guarded in their missions and labors upon the sea, and led safely home at the journeys and missions’ end,” Baker said.
Several church members took video of the event. An attempt to capture it from above fell short when a breeze pushed a small drone into one of the flags, leading to a crash landing near the rocks.
The church embraces technology, Subranni said, showing off the app on his phone that activates the church bells.
The landmark church can be seen from the bay and from the bridge leading into Longport. The current building is a recreation of the church built in 1908, which was demolished after a catastrophic fire in 2012.
The Sunday event is one of several planned over the summer, including a walk through a labyrinth on the church grounds starting at 7 p.m. July 15. Baker is set to talk about the tradition of labyrinths. Also planned is the blessing of the animals on Sunday, Aug. 15.
