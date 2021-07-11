Bikes, boats and the bay blessed in a Longport tradition

“Gracious God, you have given us this amazing planet on which to grow and share life with our neighbors and friends and families. We give you thanks and praise for all creation, especially for this beautiful bay, which means so much in the lives of this community,” he prayed through a megaphone so that those gathered and the nearby boaters could hear.

The blessing was also carried on radio channel 71 so boaters could listen in.

A few boats lined up along the seawall, from large yachts to personal watercraft. Among them were a Longport Beach Patrol rowboat and the rescue boat from the Longport Fire Department.

“Bless these boats and all who set out upon the waters, so that they may be carried safely on their way and guarded in their missions and labors upon the sea, and led safely home at the journeys and missions’ end,” Baker said.

Several church members took video of the event. An attempt to capture it from above fell short when a breeze pushed a small drone into one of the flags, leading to a crash landing near the rocks.

The church embraces technology, Subranni said, showing off the app on his phone that activates the church bells.