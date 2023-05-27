Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Bike path routes, rogue ATV riders and house-shaking explosions were all part of the discussion during a recent meeting of the Township Committee.

These were not the implosions that shook the region as part of the ongoing demolition work at the former B.L. England power plant, but rather explosions in the woods behind a resident’s property.

Seth Pashley was one of the residents who came to discuss plans for a bike path. While some property owners have expressed concerns about security, privacy and property values, he said he fears there could be more explosions near his home if it is easier to reach the wooded area.

“There have been many explosions that kids and adults have set off on the train tracks,” he told committee members. “Easier access to (the area) is not going to help with the explosions. There have been numerous explosions that have actually shook my house, no exaggeration.”

They were definitely not fireworks, he said.

“You think somebody’s shooting Tannerite or something?” asked Committee member Curtis Corson.

Massive implosion destroys another Beesleys Point landmark UPPER TOWNSHIP — About 1,000 pounds of explosives will tend to make an impression.

“That’s probably what it was,” Pashley said. “That would be my guess.”

Tannerite is a brand of target that will produce an explosive effect. It has been used for special effects, and even for gender reveal parties, or just to add excitement to target shooting.

Described as a brand name for a binary explosive, Tannerite includes oxidizers and aluminum powder, which are each inert when shipped separately. When combined as directed in the container and struck by a high-velocity bullet, the product explodes dramatically. The manufacturer describes it as a shot indicator, meaning you would have no doubt if you hit or missed the target.

The company recommends firing from at least 1,000 yards away from targets of up to one pound, or 2,000 yards from two pound targets, available for $17.99. Shooting with a handgun or a shotgun will not cause the reaction, according to the site. It won’t go with a lit fuse or with electricity, either. It needs to be struck by a bullet traveling faster than sound.

The company’s website cautions against placing the targets on the ground, where the blast might throw stones or other debris, or enclosing the targets. But a quick Google search results in multiple videos labeled “Tannerite gone wrong,” with exploding trucks, cars and rider lawnmowers. In some instances around the country, there have been serious injuries from people combining multiple targets or standing too close.

“It’s actually crazy that it’s legal,” said Corson after the meeting. He said he has shot the targets, when he has vacations in remote areas in the mountains.

Campground damaged by fire expected to reopen later this week UPPER TOWNSHIP — A campground devastated by a large fire that torched close to two dozen cam…

But Pashley was at the meeting to discuss bike path plans, not the nearby explosions. Other residents also had concerns. Resident Mike Scanlon worried about new access to his neighborhood, which is set back from Route 9.

“Most of the people spent a lot of money to buy back there and build back there. One of the reasons is the lack of public access,” he said.

The roads are publicly accessible now, but not many people even know that the neighborhood exists. He said the children in the neighborhood are now free to go out and play, telling committee members that would not be the case if the bike path route includes his street.

Scanlon raised several security concerns.

“You’re basically giving getaways for smash-and-grabs,” he said.

The project is a long way from being built, said Committee member Kim Hayes. The route has not been finalized, she said, and there will be chances for public input.

Cape May County campground fire caused by propane explosion, resort says UPPER TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm fire at a Cape May County campground was sparked by a propane e…

“This is by far not done or written in stone yet,” Corson said.

The South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization is working with Cape May County on the feasibility of creating a bicycle and pedestrian trail connecting with the existing county bike route, which ends in Dennis Township. It would tie the route to Atlantic County, and could become part of miles of bicycle routes that extend across South Jersey.

Multiple studies have found no connection between bike paths and increases in crime, but security remains a consistent concern for neighbors when bike paths have been considered.

Pashley said he hears ATVs running through the woods near his house, but told the committee they have not been a major problem.

Not everyone has the same reaction. Joe Cotton, of the Marmora section of the township, says he is as close as he can be to an area that attracts many ATV riders, a former sand pit. The area has been the subject of multiple discussions in the township. Officials say there have been problems with ATV riders for decades.

Cotton said he cannot use his backyard because of the noise.

NRA supporters are blowing up Yeti coolers. Yeti says it's all a big mistake. Yeti coolers are the hottest coolers around. They are also wildly expensive, between $250 and $1,300, depending on the size. So a discount on a Yeti, like the company offered to the NRA and other organizations, is no small thing.

“The noise that I hear every single day, including when I left to come here, is outrageous,” he said.

“I hear it every day,” responded Mayor Jay Newman. “I have the same issue with kids in our neighborhood. It has been an issue for as long as I can remember.”

He said there are new limits on what State Police can do, describing troopers as “handcuffed,” and saying state directives prevent officers from chasing riders.

In earlier interviews, State Police officials have said it is too dangerous to chase someone operating an ATV, which could run the risk of someone crashing and being seriously injured.

Committee member Mark Pancoast, who is a police officer in Ocean City, said property owners have laid trees across the trails, only to find them cut with chainsaws and removed.

“They’re driving down the highways in Philly,” Pancoast said.

The township has installed signs, and plans to take further steps to control access, including installing new barricades. But part of the area includes private property, township officials said, and it can be tough to keep out vehicles that have “all terrain” right there in the name.