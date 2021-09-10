Bikers heading to Wildwood, even without Roar to the Shore rally

WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.

After 23 years, the annual motorcycle rally that has drawn thousands of bike enthusiasts to the beach resort each September was canceled for 2020. In a Facebook post in July of that year, the organizers cited a lack of city permits.

Still, many riders arrived in Wildwood that first post-Labor Day weekend, same as always. That looks likely to happen again this year.

On Friday, Mayor Pete Byron said there were no scheduled events planned related to the rally, but bikers were still arriving in the city. There are concerts planned in town through the weekend, as there have been all summer, and memorial events planned to observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. But no Boardwalk rides, no custom bike shows or other hallmarks of the annual event are scheduled.

The roar is still there, though, with the throaty rumble of Harley-Davidsons and other large motorcycles cruising down the Garden State Parkway and over the George Redding Bridge filling the air Friday as the weekend got underway.

“I guess people just didn’t want to break the tradition,” Byron said. “I hope they all have a good time. The weather’s going to be beautiful.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}