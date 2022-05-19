 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bike-A-Thon from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to celebrate 50th ride

092021-pac-nws-bikeathon

Monica Glisson, from Collingswood, flashes a big smile as she crosses the finish line at last year's American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride. This year's ride, to be held June 12, will be the 50th of its edition.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Bike-A-Thon Bridge to the Beach, the ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City that raises funds to fight cancer, is returning next month, rain or shine, for its 50th running.

Thousands of cyclists of all levels, many of which are cancer survivors, are expected to ride in person and virtually June 12 for the Bike-A-Thon Bridge to the Beach, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. One of the riders this year will be the star of "Mountains We Climb" movie, pro cyclist Christopher Baccash, and caregiver Andy Polovoy.

The ride will kick off at 6:25 a.m. with cancer survivors making the first ascent over the Ben Franklin Bridge, led by a motorcycle escort, in Philadelphia.

The ride will feature four start points with six route options. Those start points will be in the Ben Franklin Bridge; Cherry Hill, Camden County; Hammonton and Egg Harbor City. Riders can take a break at numerous rest stops along the route and enjoy lunch, refreshments and activities at the finish line at Bader Field in Atlantic City.

The 2022 ride will offer a chance to participate virtually through the create your own Bike-A-Thon experience. Virtual riders can set a personal fundraising goal to help fight cancer and select their own amount of meaningful miles to be completed by June 12.

Riders are asked to arrive in front of US Mint at 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, at 5 a.m. Lining up and opening ceremonies will begin at 6 a.m., and the ride will begin 25 minutes later.

The American Cancer Society’s Bike-A-Thon is the largest single-day biking event for the society, and it expects to raise more than $1.5 million from the ride. For more information or to make a donation, visit acsbike.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

