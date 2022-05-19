Bike-A-Thon from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to celebrate 50th ride

Bike-A-Thon Bridge to the Beach, the ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City that raises funds to fight cancer, is returning next month, rain or shine, for its 50th running.
Thousands of cyclists of all levels, many of which are cancer survivors, are expected to ride in person and virtually June 12 for the Bike-A-Thon Bridge to the Beach, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. One of the riders this year will be the star of "Mountains We Climb" movie, pro cyclist Christopher Baccash, and caregiver Andy Polovoy.
The ride will kick off at 6:25 a.m. with cancer survivors making the first ascent over the Ben Franklin Bridge, led by a motorcycle escort, in Philadelphia.
The ride will feature four start points with six route options. Those start points will be in the Ben Franklin Bridge; Cherry Hill, Camden County; Hammonton and Egg Harbor City. Riders can take a break at numerous rest stops along the route and enjoy lunch, refreshments and activities at the finish line at Bader Field in Atlantic City.
The 2022 ride will offer a chance to participate virtually through the create your own Bike-A-Thon experience. Virtual riders can set a personal fundraising goal to help fight cancer and select their own amount of meaningful miles to be completed by June 12.
Riders are asked to arrive in front of US Mint at 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, at 5 a.m. Lining up and opening ceremonies will begin at 6 a.m., and the ride will begin 25 minutes later.
The American Cancer Society’s Bike-A-Thon is the largest single-day biking event for the society, and it expects to raise more than $1.5 million from the ride. For more information or to make a donation, visit
acsbike.org or call 1-800-227-2345.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
Riders make their way to Bader Field in Atlantic City as they take part in the 49th Annual American Cancer Society’s Bridge to the Beach ride, traveling from the Benjamin Franklin bridge in Philadelphia to the New Jersey shore.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Rider #1232 Eric Williams of Lumberton NJ approaches the entrance ramp to the Expressway with his other riders.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Rider #1909 Alan Noel from South Orange gives a fist in the air salute as he approaches the finish line.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Philadelphia residents (l-r) Denise Booker, Gianna Booker ,15, and Audra Booker , 15, all of Marlton, cheer on their riders who were riding in memory of their father who had passed away.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Dan Pezzulo of Lancaster PA cheers on the passing riders.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Jen Yoder of Souderton, with her family cheers on their rider who was riding in memory of Allison Carver.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Cami Dugan, 3, gets a hug from her dad Chris after his ride, both from Fairless Hills PA.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Matt Conway of Clinton MD crosses the finish line with family cheering him on.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Riders #877 Kathleen Medley, from Franklinville and #1306 Jeff Lawson, from Williamstown.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Rider# 1492 Monica Glisson, from Collingswood, flashes a big smile as she crossed the finish line.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Rider #1232 Eric Williams of Lumberton NJ approaches the entrance ramp to the Expressway with his other riders.
Alan Noel, of South Orange, Essex County, pumps his fist in the air as he approaches the finish line.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Philadelphia residents (l-r) Denise Booker, Gianna Booker ,15, and Audra Booker , 15, all of Marlton, cheer on their riders who were riding in memory of their father who had passed away.
Dan Pezzulo, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, cheers on passing riders.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Jen Yoder of Souderton, with her family cheers on their rider who was riding in memory of Allison Carver.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Cami Dugan, 3, gets a hug from her dad Chris after his ride, both from Fairless Hills PA.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Matt Conway of Clinton MD crosses the finish line with family cheering him on.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Riders #877 Kathleen Medley, from Franklinville and #1306 Jeff Lawson, from Williamstown.
On September 19 2021, in Atlantic City, the 49th Annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon Bridge to the Beach ride, starting at Benjamin Franklin bridge and ending at Bader Field was held. Rider# 1492 Monica Glisson, from Collingswood, flashes a big smile as she crossed the finish line.
