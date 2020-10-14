Biggest backer of legal marijuana in N.J. is a company best known for battling weeds

"I expected a lot more," Brindle said. "I think the fact that it's polling so strongly in favor of it is a factor, but the COVID-19 pandemic has really put a damper on the fundraising and spending, too."

Advocates spent $7 million to promote a successful ballot measure in Michigan in 2018.

In addition to New Jersey, voters in Arizona, South Dakota and Montana are voting on whether to legalize.

A yes vote in New Jersey would create a constitutional amendment to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults who are 21 and over.

If approved, the Legislature and a new Cannabis Commission would be tasked with writing regulations to govern legal marijuana industry. So far, 11 states have legalized it for recreational use. A separate bill pending in the Legislature would expunge the criminal records of those convicted of possessing a small amount of marijuana.

Marijuana advocates in New Jersey have actively lobbied legislators to allow residents the ability to grow their own marijuana at home.