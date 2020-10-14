Biggest backer of legal marijuana in N.J. is a company best known for battling weeds

Who's funding the effort to legalize cannabis for recreational use in New Jersey?
It's not the Big Marijuana companies.
The largest contributor to the Garden State's legalization drive is a lawn care company: Scotts Miracle-Gro, a firm best-known for grass seed, turf builder and battling weeds.
The second largest backer is the American Civil Liberties Union of N.J.
Scott's has ponied up more than $800,000 so far to promote the ballot measure that would approve a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana for adult use, according to a report issued Wednesday by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, which tracks lobbying spending.
TRENTON — Tuesday marked the last day New Jersey voters could register to cast a ballot in t…
Scott's contributed $700,000 to the pro-marijuana PAC Building Strong Communities Action Fund, according to ELEC. The company also gave an additional $100,000 to NJ Can 2020, a group promoting legalization as a way to address social and racial injustice. NJ Can 2020 is closely affiliated with the ACLU.
The ACLU-NJ itself has donated about $323,500 to NJ Can 2020 to promote awareness for the Nov. 3 ballot question.
The only organized group opposed to the measure, Don't Let NJ Go to Pot, has raised less than $10,000.
Total spending in New Jersey — pro and con — amounts to a fraction of other states', totaling a mere $1.3 million so far, said Jeff Brindle, executive director of ELEC.
"I expected a lot more," Brindle said. "I think the fact that it's polling so strongly in favor of it is a factor, but the COVID-19 pandemic has really put a damper on the fundraising and spending, too."
New Jersey voters intend to approve legalizing marijuana on Election Day by a ratio of 2 to …
Advocates spent $7 million to promote a successful ballot measure in Michigan in 2018.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to New Jersey, voters in Arizona, South Dakota and Montana are voting on whether to legalize.
A yes vote in New Jersey would create a constitutional amendment to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults who are 21 and over.
If approved, the Legislature and a new Cannabis Commission would be tasked with writing regulations to govern legal marijuana industry. So far, 11 states have legalized it for recreational use. A separate bill pending in the Legislature would expunge the criminal records of those convicted of possessing a small amount of marijuana.
Scott's subsidiary, Hawthorne Gardening, manufactures equipment for cannabis growers and appears to be betting on an "urban gardening" trend.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man wanted for threatening to kill a woman was arrested Thursday afte…
Marijuana advocates in New Jersey have actively lobbied legislators to allow residents the ability to grow their own marijuana at home.
Scott's could be a major beneficiary if tens of thousands of consumers plant their own marijuana. Its subsidiary Hawthorne produces indoor hydroponic gardening equipment, potting soils and fertilizers expressly for cannabis growers.
Scott's did not immediately return requests for comment.
The stock price of Scott's Miracle Gro has nearly tripled during the past two years and was immune from the economic downturn triggered by the pandemic. In December 2018, SMG was trading at about $61. On Wednesday afternoon, it was trading at $166.
Strangely missing from the list of contributors are the nation's Big Marijuana companies, also known as multistate operators, which stand to reap the lion's share of the profits if voters approve the ballot measure.
ATLANTIC CITY — Election Day is officially Nov. 3, but registered voters have already starte…
The ACLU-NJ isn't happy about the lack of support.
"We won't financially benefit from legalization," said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU-NJ, which is backing the measure as a way of reducing encounters with police.
"So where are the MSOs? I don't know what's up with that," Sinha said. "From my perspective, it's a miscalculation on their part. It's surprising that the MSOs are OK with allowing what are essentially grassroots and nonprofit dollars to get the job done, and they'll be the ones to benefit."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.