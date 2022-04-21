Big turnout in South Jersey for legal weed’s first day of sales

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On a quiet side street off Delilah Road, about 100 people waited patiently in a line snaking out the door and down the sidewalk Thursday for their first chance to buy legal cannabis in New Jersey.

It wasn’t long before the police arrived. Two officers said they were not allowed to talk to the media but said their mission was straightforward: Traffic control.

More than a year after Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation legalizing cannabis, and longer since voters strongly said yes in a statewide referendum, 13 dispensaries began selling legal cannabis under seven licenses approved by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission this month.

At The Botanist on Century Drive, customers began to arrive hours before the dispensary opened at 10 a.m.

“We had people here at 7 o’clock playing Frisbee. We had tailgaters. I did not expect that,” said Brian Sickora, general manager of Acreage Holdings, the company that owns The Botanist and cannabis businesses in multiple states. The turnout was larger than he expected, he said, but not overwhelming.

By the time the doors opened for sales, the parking lot was too full for Frisbee. Within an hour, cars lined the side of the road, and the closest neighboring business was putting out hand-painted “No Parking” signs to keep people off the literal grass.

A section of the Botanist lot was reserved for those with medical marijuana cards, and patients skipped the lines as well, showing their cards to a guard at the front door to be ushered inside.

There, a separate line waited, leading to a separate cashier. That line was all but empty.

With turnout expected to be strong for the well-publicized opening day, most medical marijuana patients already visited earlier in the week, Sickora said. The annual April 20 sales also ran all week, he added. The date, and the number 420, holds significance to cannabis consumers.

While marijuana remains illegal on the federal level — which means visitors from Philadelphia who buy in New Jersey will be breaking the law if they bring any home — anyone over 21 with the cash and time to spare can now buy up to an ounce in a dispensary, and possess up to 6 ounces at once.

But clearly, a stigma remains. Several of those on line Thursday declined to be interviewed or asked not to be photographed, out of concern for personal or professional consequences.

“It’s legal, but that might not make that much of a difference,” said one man, who said he is a teacher in Egg Harbor Township. He worried that knowledge that he indulged off hours could cause problems at school.

The man said he has not used cannabis for years because of drug testing and concerns about repercussions at work.

“Even if it’s fully legal, other people might look at you funny,” he said.

Jim Zolna, who drove from Cape May on his day off to visit the dispensary, said what he does on his own time is no one else’s business.

“It’s no different than if someone saw me at a bar having something to drink after work,” he said. Aside from the drive, he was likely to spend more than an hour waiting in line, but he said that didn’t bother him. It reminded him of waiting for concert tickets for Pearl Jam, Green Day and other bands.

“It’s the friendliest crowd you could be in,” he said.

Those waiting could expect to pay more than they would for the untaxed, unregulated weed that remains readily available. In some cases, prices were about double compared to what is now being called the legacy market. For 3.5 grams, roughly equivalent to an eighth of an ounce, prices at The Botanist ranged from close to $30 to more than $50. That price does not include sales tax, a social justice excise fee and local taxes for the recreational sales.

The unnamed teacher said he wanted to pay the taxes, which he sees as doing something good in the state and community.

Griffin Dublois, of Brick Township and a student at nearby Stockton University, where he is studying “criminal justice, believe it or not,” said he feels better about buying from a licensed dispensary, where he knows what he’s getting. Also, he believes the quality will be better. He knows people working in cultivation, he said, and is eager to try what they have grown.

Sickora said there was no chance of the site running out of product Thursday, or in the coming days. He said the company has about 1,000 pounds of cannabis ready to sell. Except for bragging rights to being among the first, there was no reason to arrive hours before opening, he said.

“The weed’s not going anywhere,” he said. On an average day, the company sold about 10 pounds of medical marijuana a day at all three locations, which includes the Atlantic City Boardwalk and Williamstown. He said he expected to sell about 30 pounds Thursday.

The Egg Harbor Township site has almost quadrupled its capacity to grow weed recently in preparation for the market expansion, Sickora said, using more of the warehouse space inside the site. The building is about 80,000 square feet, of which about half is being used for cultivation.

Inside, the line continued to snake around until reaching the sales room, where separate lines were set up for recreational and medical customers. Digital menus showed about 45 strains of available cannabis, with names like “Candy Rain,” “Garlic Triangle Wookies” and “Bonkers.” As supply of one strain gets low, he said, it is removed from the recreational menu and reserved for medical customers.

The menu also indicates if the strains are Indica, sativa or a hybrid of the two. Sickora said the strains not only taste different, they also offer different experiences.

“Some make you want to melt into the couch, others make you want to get up and paint the living room,” he said.

At the front of the room was Joe Ardenti, wearing a matching jacket and tie with a bold pattern of cannabis leaves. He described himself as a “bud tender” and said part of his job is working with patients on the medical side, helping them find the strain that will help the most.

“I used to work in a liquor store. That was when I felt like a drug dealer,” he said. In that case, he said, his regular customers would often seem worse and worse, while he believes cannabis is helping the people with whom he now works.

State officials warn that cannabis is an intoxicant, and driving under its influence can result in prosecution, just like with alcohol.

By Thursday afternoon, officials with the Cannabis Regulatory Commission were ready to call the rollout a success. According to a statement from the commission, there were only a few minor complaints around the state, and no reports of supply shortages.

Lines were long in several locations, according to the commission statement.

In a single transaction, customers can buy up to an ounce of dried flower or up to 5 grams of concentrates, resins or oils, or 10 packages of ingestible items, with each package limited to 100 milligrams of THC. A standard single dose is between 5 and 10 milligrams.

New Jersey does not allow cannabis-infused baked goods or other edible products, but lozenges are allowed. What are sometimes called gummies in other states are referred to as "soft lozenges" in New Jersey.

Not everyone is excited about the new market. Some residents have expressed concerns about intoxicated driving and other problems, while some addiction specialists are concerned about the impact on children.

Among them is Katie Faldetta, executive director of Cape Assist in Wildwood, which specializes in drug and alcohol education and counseling services. She accepts that marijuana is now legal in New Jersey, and even had some praise for how the state has handled the process, but she also has concerns, especially when it comes to juveniles.

“I think that’s the biggest concern,” she said Wednesday. “As we see availability expand in a community, we see more access to its use for young people.”

Studies have shown marijuana can have an impact on developing brains, which may mean juvenile use could have long-term consequences.

“Kiddos should not be using marijuana, up until the time that their brains are fully formed,” Faldetta said. “Parents who decide to use marijuana should start thinking about how to have that conversation with their kids.”

Sales will be only for those 21 and older, but no one whose parents had a liquor cabinet when they were in high school expects that to be foolproof.

The Botanist location in Atlantic City will remain open only for those with medical marijuana cards. City Council has said it did not want adult use sales on the Boardwalk.

