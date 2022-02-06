Big names, enormous publicity expected for NAACP convention this summer in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The last time the NAACP national convention met in the city, Thurgood Marshall and then-Vice President Richard M. Nixon came to town to make speeches.

The year was 1955, and Marshall, who had not yet been appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court but was special counsel to were “determined to get their rights as rapidly as possible,” according to an article in The Press of Atlantic City at the time.

Marshall spoke about the need for school desegregation, especially in the South, “by not later than the school term beginning September 1956.” He spoke on one of the first days of the event at Atlantic City High School, which was integrated at the time.

Nixon also spoke about the importance of school integration, but with less immediacy, calling it “among the most important objectives of the future.”

Atlantic City schools at the time were a mix of segregated elementary schools and Girls’ Vocational School, and an integrated high school and Boys Vocational School, according to the Atlantic City Experience — a project of the Atlantic City Free Public Library.