Big names, enormous publicity expected for NAACP convention this summer in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The last time the NAACP national convention met in the city, Thurgood Marshall and then-Vice President Richard M. Nixon came to town to make speeches.
The year was 1955, and Marshall, who had not yet been appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court but was special counsel to were “determined to get their rights as rapidly as possible,” according to an article in The Press of Atlantic City at the time.
Marshall spoke about the need for school desegregation, especially in the South, “by not later than the school term beginning September 1956.” He spoke on one of the first days of the event at Atlantic City High School, which was integrated at the time.
Nixon also spoke about the importance of school integration, but with less immediacy, calling it “among the most important objectives of the future.”
Atlantic City schools at the time were a mix of segregated elementary schools and Girls’ Vocational School, and an integrated high school and Boys Vocational School, according to the Atlantic City Experience — a project of the Atlantic City Free Public Library.
This summer, from July 14 to 21, the national NAACP convention will return to the resort for the first time since 1955, taking over the entire Atlantic City Convention Center and spilling out into events around the city and at the Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield, according to organizers.
TRENTON — On his inauguration day, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to appropriate $2 mil…
And while its theme and headlining speakers have not yet been announced, it is assumed that either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, or both, will make an appearance.
“We always extend an invitation to the president,” said Mike Turner, chair of the national NAACP convention planning committee. “Donald Trump was the first we did not extend an invitation to.”
Invitations will go out next month, Turner said.
It will be the first in-person national convention since 2019, Turner said. Last year’s planned convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and 2020’s in Boston were held virtually to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Turner said this year’s convention may take its theme from the speech of Mississippi civil and voting rights advocate Fannie Lou Hamer at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.
Hamer co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party to challenge the local Democratic Party’s efforts to block Black participation, and made an impassioned plea for recognition at the convention in Atlantic City that described bias against Blacks in her home state. By 1968, Hamer was a member of Mississippi’s first integrated delegation.
TRENTON — Bills to allow surcharges on casino hotel rooms to fund public safety, to provide …
“I can assure you we will hit on that,” Turner said of the historic speech. “Don’t be surprised if it becomes our theme, ‘We’re sick and tired of being sick and tired.’”
The theme will be finalized in the next couple of weeks, Turner said.
“There are going to be nationally known leaders from every field,” said Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, president of the local NAACP chapter, who has been involved in attracting the national convention.
“I have been to several national conventions. They are exciting,” Shabazz said. “They are informative, educational and they are an economic boon to whatever city has them.”
The economic benefits of hosting the national NAACP convention are expected to be substantial, said Larry Sieg, executive director of Meet AC, which successfully bid for the convention.
“Not only is it going to garner national and international media attention, we are looking at over 8,000 attendees — 7,700-plus room nights for hotel properties, $9.3 million in economic impact,” Sieg said.
The story of baseball’s Negro Leagues is the story of America, according to Belinda Manning.
To get the convention, the city had to promise $1.2 million in concessions, Sieg said, to cover specific costs.
“Most will go to transportation,” Sieg said. “It costs a huge amount to transport everybody from the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, from the Philadelphia and Atlantic City airports (and back). We are also required to host the opening night reception.”
That money was pledged by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in 2018 when Meet AC bid to become the 2022 host.
Then, after the booking was already finalized, the state Legislature voluntarily earmarked another $2 million to the CRDA to further support the costs of holding the convention.
It is not yet clear how those funds will be spent.
“The CRDA is proud that Atlantic City was chosen for the 2022 National NAACP Conference,” said CRDA spokesperson Karen Martin. “The $2 million appropriated by the Legislature will be used to support the conference.”
ATLANTIC CITY — The city has accomplished or at least begun most of the projects laid out in…
The opportunity for local young people is enormous, Shabazz said.
“It’s important young people get informed about civil rights and see national figures here,” Shabazz said.
Ralph Hunter, founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey at the Wave Parking Garage in Atlantic City and in Buena Vista Township, will attend this year. He was a kid in 1955, he said, and didn’t attend that convention, but was aware of it.
“I was here working in the summer when they were here. I remember it like it was yesterday,” the 84-year-old said. “All the tens of thousands of people came from all over the U.S. to be part of the Atlantic City convention.”
The museum is going to have an exhibit about the history of the Black church in South Jersey and Philadelphia for the convention, called “This Little Light of Mine.” It starts with Mother Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia in 1787, Hunter said.
Atlantic City’s Greenidge Funeral Home on Absecon Boulevard is sponsoring the exhibit, Hunter said.
Locals will have a chance to see it early, however. It will be on display from Feb. 17 to 20 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City outside the Etess Arena, Hunter said. African American gospel singer Kirk Franklin is scheduled to perform in the arena Feb. 26.
Fifty seven years ago today, the 1964 Democratic Convention started at Boardwalk Hall, take a look back
1964 Democratic Convention 22.jpg
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
CONVENTION
1964 Democratic Convent 16.jpg
1964 Democratic Convent 17.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 15.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 21.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 23.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 24.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 25.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 26.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 27.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 30.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 31.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 32.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 33.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 34 .jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 34.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 35.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 36.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 38.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 42.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 45.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 46.jpg
1964 Democratic Convention 47.jpg
1964 DNC 1.jpg
1964 DNC 2.jpg
1964 DNC 3.jpg
1964 DNC 5.jpg
1964 DNC 6.jpg
ladybird johnson
ladybird johnson
1964 DNC 9.jpg
1964 DNC 10.jpg
CONVENTION
answer man
Barry Goldwater Billboard.jpg
fannie
Jacqueline Kennedy 1.jpg
Jacqueline Kennedy 2.jpg
Lyndon Johnson .jpg
Lyndon Johnson.jpg
Perle Mesta 1.jpg
Perle Mesta.jpg
Robert Kennedy.jpg
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.