UPPER TOWNSHIP – A large fire damaged several trailer units at Seaville Shores Campground on Corson Tavern Road Tuesday afternoon, sending up a towering plume of smoke.

There were no reports of injuries as of 5 p.m., and no information about the possible cause of the fire. Curtis Corson, a member of Township Committee, said five of the camper units were a total loss and more had been damaged.

Details of the fire were few Tuesday, as firefighters were still occupied fighting it as of 6 p.m.

Neighbors said there had been a large-scale response from area fire companies, as well as police and rescue crews. A column of thick, black smoke could be seen rising from the area, blowing toward the back bays from miles away.

A number of fire trucks could be seen lining up along Corson's Tavern Road at the entrance of the park. The trucks eventually began moving into the campground.

Fire trucks from Atlantic and Cape May counties have responded to the fire

The phone number for the campground was not functioning.

Opening day for the camping resort was March 31, according to a post to the business’ social media.

As with other campgrounds in Upper Township, the resort is open seasonally. While some expect tents and possibly RVs at campgrounds, here and in other township sites, there are trailers that are kept in place year-round.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.