Big developments coming to Orange Loop in Atlantic City

“That will be office space upstairs, and downstairs will be the Garage Bar we’re going to call it, that will be connected to a bistro,” Fasano said.

Fasano has also purchased the land on the opposite side of the street along Westminster Avenue where he plans to build nearly 50 Airbnb rentals, a stage for musical performances and a storage container hotel.

A three-story building on the corner of New York and Pacific avenues will also be transformed into a multi-use facility.

“We’re building a roof-top bar, the second floor will be event space and first floor will be a brick oven pizza concept,” Fasano said.

The large parking lot will be available to all of Fasano’s businesses, as well as the Anchor Rock Club.

The mix of entertainment venues, hotels and short-term rentals will allow all of the businesses in the area to collaborate and gain exposure, Fasano said.

“When you have these Airbnbs combined with the container hotel, the bars and the concert venues, you get a lot of opportunities for cross promotion,” Fasano said.

When it’s all said and done, Fasano and his investors will have poured $20 million into the area.