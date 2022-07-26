Big crowds are at the Shore, but reports are they are spending more carefully

Visitors are coming to the beach towns of Cape May County in big numbers this summer, but once in town, they are trying to keep spending to a minimum.

At least that’s the early reports Diane Wieland is hearing about the tourism season.

In a recent interview, the director of Cape May County’s tourism department said, “If we’re basing it on rentals, we’re hearing this summer is very strong across the board.” In Cape May, Wildwood, Ocean City and other shore communities, Wieland said, bookings are extremely strong for weekly rentals, hotels, motels and other accommodations.

Beaches have been packed, there is a lot of traffic on the roads and crowds can be found on Boardwalks and downtowns. But those visitors seem to be being a lot more careful with how they spend, opting to eat in whenever possible and reducing splurges on activities and souvenirs.

“So we’re seeing less spending across the board in other sectors,” Wieland said. “We knew it was coming.”

Inflation and gas prices have meant visitors have had to spend more just arriving for their vacations. Gas prices have slipped since the start of the summer, but are up by more than $1 compared to this time last year, according to data kept by AAA.

In Cape May County, the average price is a little over $4.55 a gallon for regular.

Most people probably budgeted for their trip to the beach earlier in the year, and now are trying to get the same fun for the dollar, despite price increases.

“You’re coming, but you’re not going to do the same things,” Wieland said.

She said she will have a clearer picture later this season. For meals out, she added, businesses noticed a change starting two years ago, where visitors who rented houses for the week were more likely to cook at least some meals each day rather than going for take-out or eating out.

“The Acme bill might be a little higher,” she said, “That’s what you do to make it work.”