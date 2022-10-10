Big changes on the way for Cape May

CAPE MAY — With a new fire station underway on Franklin Street and a new library due next door, a previously quiet neighborhood is undergoing major changes, with more on the way.

Nearby, on Lafayette Street, the city plans to put up a $5 million new police station. According to Mayor Zack Mullock, the city has already approved a bond to fund the work, and is just awaiting approval for a land swap from the state Department of Environmental Protection for that work to get underway.

The proposal will include a fraction of an acre of property listed on the city’s Green Acres inventory, Mullock said. The city is proposing to exchange a little under five acres of land near the Sewell Point tract in east Cape May, a swath of wetlands the state sought to preserve from development.

“As soon as we get the go-ahead from the DEP, we’re ready to move,” Mullock said in an interview last week.

The current police station is in City Hall on Washington Street, which is housed in the old Cape May High School. For years, police and city officials have said the facility is far too cramped for the department.

But while there was a consensus that something needed to be done, there was not as much agreement about what that solution should be. Plans to combine the police and fire headquarters into a single public safety building became a central issue in the 2020 campaign, in which voters said no to a $15 million bond for that work, and put Mullock in the mayor’s seat.

Instead of a new public safety building, the city is in the midst of constructing a new fire department after demolishing the old one. City officials say that project is on schedule.

Next door, the former Franklin Street School at 720 Franklin St. is slated to become a branch of the Cape May County library system. On Monday morning, library commission members and city officials gathered on the front lawn of that building to break ground on that project.

While officials put shovels in a mound of dirt placed there for that purpose, the building is already completed, and has been at the site since 1927. It was originally built as an elementary school for Black children in the days of segregation. It is now designated as a New Jersey African American Historic Site.

The building will need extensive work before it opens as a library.

The project is expected to cost $9.1 million, with the city approving a $2 million bond for its share of the cost. The project is also supported by money from the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act.

The 16,000-square-foot library is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Around the corner, the Harriet Tubman Museum on Lafayette Street has gone from a severely dilapidated building to a new attraction. Also on Franklin Street, there is a proposal to renovate the historic AME Church as a new home for the East Lynne Theater Company.

The timing of the police station project remains uncertain. Mullock hopes for a quick approval from the state, but said he does not know how long that will take.

A DEP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, which was a state holiday.

“I would love to see construction start this fall, but that would be an aggressive schedule,” Mullock said of the new police station.

As proposed, the site would have 100 parking spaces, Mullock said. He also praised the location, which puts the department on a major route through town and close to Cape May Elementary School nearby recreation sites.

The entrance to the current department is easy to miss on the side of City Hall.

“I think that’s what people want to see; they want to see a police presence in town,” Mullock said.

He added that City Hall could definitely use the extra room if the police department relocated.